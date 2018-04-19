Girls swim and dive roundup: SMNW 2nd, SMN 3rd at SMNW tri; SJA 2nd at SMS quad; MV 4th at Lawrence Invite

Shawnee Mission Northwest and SM North placed second and third, respectively, at the SM Northwest triangular on Tuesday.

Olathe Northwest posted a team score of 122 to edge the Cougars by six points for first place. North took third with 87 points.

The Cougars won two of the three relays. Julia Carson, Thea Clark, Catie Wood and Shehara Hernandez-Robinson clocked in at 1:21.72 to win the 200-medley relay. Katelyn Dahl, Julie Johnson, Bailey Cavin and Julianna Kanter posted a time of 1:46.95 to finish first in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Individual event champions for the Cougars included Celeste Gordon (1-meter dive, score of 210.70), Cavin (100-yard freestyle, time of 57.40), Clark (500-yard freestyle, 6:23.73) and Johnson (100-yard breaststroke, 1:15.30).

Northwest swept the top four spots in the 100-yard freestyle. Dahl, Kanter and Wood followed Cavin in second through fourth, respectively. Dahl and Skylar Brogan also placed second and third, respectively, in the 100-yard backstroke. The Cougars also took third through sixth place in the 50-yard freestyle between Cavin, Johnson, Kanter and Brogan.

The Cougars also received a second-place finish from Clark in the 100-yard breaststroke and a third-place finish from the 200-yard medley team of Miranda Gibson, Elivira Gonzales, Brogan and Olivia Terryberry.

The Indians won the third and final relay after Brooke Howard, Noel Rivera, Greta Berg and Joely Merriman swam to first place with a time of 4:08.78 in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Rivera, Howard, Berg and Merriman added a second-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Merriman won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:02.41 and placed second in the 50-yard freestyle. Howard (second in the 200 free) and Rivera (third in the 200 IM) rounded out the Indians' top-three performances.

SJA 2nd at SM South

St. James Academy finished second at the Shawnee Mission South quad on Tuesday.

The Raiders won their home meet, while Olathe West and Turner finished third and fourth, respectively.

Jane Grant was the runner-up in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:14.33, and the Thunder's 200-and 400-yard freestyle relays swam to second-place finishes. Andrea Curnes, Grant, Sophie Wallin and Audrey Jones clocked in at 1:55.68 in the 200 free relay. Allison Coens, Curnes, Wallin and Jones posted a time of 4:15.43 in the 400 free relay — which was good for a state cut.

Coens also qualified for state in the 100-yard breaststroke. Coens and Curnes placed third and fourth, respectively, with times of 1:18.07 and 1:20.72.

The Thunder also had two top-four finishers in the 100-yard butterfly between Curnes and Mary Kate Pikus, who placed third and fourth with respective times of 1:08.78 and 1:32.85.

Jones added two top-five performances after taking third in the 100-yard freestyle (1:01.21) and fifth in the 50-yard freestyle (27.39). Regan Bruggeman rounded out the Thunder's top-five individual event finishers with a fifth-place time of 8:08.84 in the 500-yard freestyle.

Grant, Clare Hotze, Meghan Happer and Rico started off the meet with a time of 2:28.54 in the 200-yard medley relay, which was good for fourth place.

Mill Valley 4th at Lawrence Invitational

Mill Valley finished fourth out of seven teams at the Lawrence Invitational on Tuesday.

Lawrence High won its home meet after edging Free State for first place by 14 points.

The Jaguars finished fifth in four different events. The 200-yard medley relay team of Caroline Lawson Cali Rhodes, Jordan Robinson and Cadee Morris finished with a time of 2:07.03. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Lawson, Rhodes, Emily Proctor and Robinson posted a time of 4:14.34. Robinson (200-yard freestyle, 2:13.34) and Rhodes (200-yard IM, 2:33.05) placed fifth in their respective events.

A full recap of the meet will be posted later on shawneedispatch.com.