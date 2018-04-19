Mill Valley girls swim and dive 4th at Lawrence Invitational

LAWRENCE — During the first half of the season, the Mill Valley girls swim and dive team was on a roll — winning four of its first five meets.

While the Jaguars felt good about their strong performances, they were well aware that tougher competition would be on the horizon in the second half of the season as they began to go up against more Eastern Kansas League foes.

The Jaguars saw some of the best competition that the Sunflower League has to offer on Tuesday at the Lawrence Invitational. Mill Valley embraced the challenge of competing against teams like Lawrence High and Free State, as the Jaguars came away with a fourth-place finish. Lawrence High and Free State placed first and second, respectively, while Washburn Rural followed in third.

"Having that competition there forces you to go faster for your team," Mill Valley senior Jordan Robinson said. "We're forced to kind of man up to compete with those schools. We get better times every time we compete against big schools we have best times."

The relays were the highlight of the meet for the Jaguars — accounting for two of their four fifth-place finishes. The 200-yard medley team of freshman Caroline Lawson, freshman Cali Rhodes, Robinson and sophomore Cadee Morris started the Jaguars off with a fifth-place time of 2:07.03. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Lawson, Rhodes, junior Emily Proctor and Robinson closed out the meet with a fifth-place time of 4:14.34.

"We just have such a deeper team this year. We have a great freshman class," Robinson said. "It's a lot of swimmers who are swimming not quite at the state level, but they're swimming at a really high level for high school varsity. That's really helping us to fill out those relays."

The Jaguars' 200-yard freestyle relay team of sophomore Mandy Teasley, Proctor, freshman Theresa Bell and Morris added a sixth-place finish with a time of 1:59.76.

"In years past, we would stack two relays. We'd have like our five or six best swimmers swim in two specific relays," Robinson said. "Now we have enough relay good fast people to have fast relays in every single one. That has helped us score a lot of points."

Robinson also had one of the Jaguars' top individual performance after clocking in at 2:13.34 in the 200-yard freestyle. The Mill Valley finished 0.5 seconds faster than her seed time, but was less than a second off of the state-qualifying mark that she was shooting for.

"I just really got in the mind-set this year that it doesn't matter what place I get. I just need to do well for myself and my team," Robinson said. "As long as I'm competing against myself and beating myself each time, that's a win. I think that kind of helps me take the pressure off of myself and do better in my races."

While the Jaguars only have two meets remaining before the EKL Championships, Robinson is confident that she'll get the state cut in the 200 free for a fourth straight year.

"For the past three years, I've qualified at league," Robinson said. "When you get the tech suit on and kind of the hype of the whole space and setting, I always cut so much time at league."

Robinson added an eighth-place time of 1:10.68 in the 100-yard backstroke. She is also about a second away from qualifying for state in the 100 back, but that isn't the top priority for Robinson.

"The 100 back isn't really my main event," Robinson said. "This year I'm kind of focusing on 100 fly and 200 free and I already have my qualification in the 100 fly. I'm hoping to cut more time in that as well."

Although Robinson has her personal goals in mind that she'd like to hit by season's end, she's just as excited to watch her teammates try to achieve theirs. All of the other top-10 performances from the Jaguars all came from underclassmen.

The freshman duo of Rhodes and Lawson collected two top-10 times each. Rhodes finished fifth in the 200-yard IM (2:33.05) and eighth in the 100-yard freestyle (1:02.53). Lawson was close behind Rhodes in both events after placing sixth in the 200 IM (2:35.58) and 10th in the 100 free (1:02.91).

Morris also garnered two top-10 performances — placing eighth in the 100-yard butterfly (1:08.77) and 10th in the 100-yard backstroke (1:14.01). The other top-10 marks for the Jaguars came from Kayla Middaugh (eighth in the 1-meter dive, 162.30 points), Teasley (eighth in the 100-yard breaststroke, 1:20.73) and Theresa Bell (10th in the 500-yard freestyle, 6:40.96).

"Since I was a freshman, I have cut 55 seconds off my 500 (freestyle) and that is a huge amount of time. I'm just excited for so many of our freshmen to have that progression through their four years," Robinson said. "It's just so exciting to see a lot of people who have never swam before cutting a lot of time throughout the season. And then a lot of people who have swam in the past are coming in a being really successful at the high school level."

The Jaguars will compete at the Turner Invitational at 4 p.m. on April 26 and Lansing Invitational at 4:30 p.m. on May 1 before turning their attention to the EKL meet on May 4-5 at Blue Valley Southwest.

"I'm just really proud of our team and what we're doing this year. We're having our best season ever, and our team is not that old," Robinson said. "We've just seen so much growth and every year our team gets better. I'm just really excited to see how the team goes forward."