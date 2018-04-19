Mill Valley, St. James, De Soto boys tennis players take the court for USD 232 Classic

Going into the 2018 boys tennis season, potential was a word that Mill Valley tennis coach Steve Bock frequently used when discussing several of his players.

While Bock believes that there could be much bigger things in store later this season and beyond, he saw some of that potential at Wednesday's USD 232 Classic against St. James, De Soto, Olathe West, Lansing and Atchison.

Both of Mill Valley's doubles teams earned first-place finishes in their respective brackets. The No. 1 doubles team of Drake Brizendine/Jacob Hoffman defeated St. James' Camden Chastain/Anthony Abraham, 8-5, in the championship match. Ozan King/Sam Phipps finished first at No. 2 doubles after an 8-3 win over Charlie Rieke/Patrick Hafner in the finals.

Brizendine and Hoffman are in their first season as a doubles team, and knew they'd have a big challenge with an experience pairing like Abraham and Chastain. Brizendine said that him and Hoffman are starting to feel comfortable about their positioning, especially when they're not on serve.

"In practice we've been doing a lot of strategy of setting up different ways and also how to return the serve. Both of them were very good servers," said Brizendine of Chastain and Abraham. "Working on returning the serve I think was our biggest thing today."

Bock said earlier in the season that Hoffman's skill set could make him dangerous in doubles if he could get paired up with the right partner. Hoffman has a few aspects of doubles that he particularly enjoys.

"First I like that it's a bigger court because I can hit more stuff in, and I really like playing at the net because in singles you don't get that many opportunities to play at the net," Hoffman said. "I like putting it away."

While Hoffman is comfortable at the net, he said he needs to polish his play along the baseline. On the flip side, Brizendine acknowledged that he has a lot of room for improvement at the net. As Bock continues to talk to the Jaguars about how good they can potentially be, there isn't any lack of motivation for Brizendine and Hoffman to turn their weaknesses into strengths.

"I think we've been playing really well," Brizendine said. "Coach always says that we have a really high ceiling, so I think that if we just keep working in practice that we can get better."

Eric Schanker led the Jaguars in singles play. Schanker suffered an 8-2 loss in the semifinals to St. James' Isaac Howes, but bounced back for an 8-1 win over De Soto's Matt Minter in the third-place match.

Mathew Stockham posted a 1-2 record at No. 2 singles. Stockham lost in the first round before splitting his two pool play matches.

Second-place finishes all around for St. James

After Howes topped Schanker in the semifinals, he expressed how excited he was for the chance to play Olathe West sophomore standout Brett Seaton in the finals.

Howes felt good about how he was playing going into the finals and didn't think he played poorly against Seaton, but he knew he'd have to play mistake-free tennis in order to pull out the victory. Seaton who finished as the Class 6A state runner-up in singles as a freshman at Olathe Northwest, jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up en route to an 8-1 win over Howes.

While Howes ran the baseline effectively, Seaton's strong groundstrokes allowed him to work his way up to the net and finish off points.

"Seeing a guy like Brett definitely prepares me for state and regionals and knowing what I have to play on that level," Howes said. "(I just need to) get better and get my strokes better and consistency down and overall game."

Howes said that the strength of his game right now is his groundstrokes. The St. James senior was encouraged by his stamina on Wednesday and has felt better of late after grinding through some early-season injuries.

"I'm feeling pretty good. At the beginning of the season I was dealing with cramps and stuff, but I've been able to get through that," Howes said. "I'm starting to play better and get through a couple of tough matches today in the cold. I've enjoyed it so far."

The second-place finish from Howes was matched by all of his teammates. After receiving a first-round bye, Grant Protzman finished second at No. 2 singles. Protzman prevailed with an 8-3 victory over De Soto's Connor FitzSimmons in the semifinals before falling to Olathe West's Carter Litchsinn, 8-2, in the finals.

Abraham/Chastain also received a first-round bye at No. 1 doubles. The Thunder coasted to an 8-2 win over Leavenworth's Andrew Richter/Isaiah Casmus before their finals loss to Brizendine/Hoffman. At No. 2 doubles, Rieke/Hafner only dropped three combined games in pool play before falling to King/Phipps in the championship match.

Howes has enjoyed seeing the mix of youth and experience come together throughout the season for the Thunder.

"It's great because coming in as freshmen a couple of years back and now as seniors, we know we have to be leaders out there," Howes said. "We have a couple of younger kids on our team and we've really grown as a team and gotten a lot better. We look forward to regionals and state."

De Soto players make most of opportunities

With a few of De Soto's top varsity players unable to compete due to a band competition, coach Justin Hoffman was curious to see how the rest of the squad would rise to the occasion.

Hoffman liked what he saw from the Wildcats, as both doubles pairings posted records of 2-1 and his singles players went 1-2.

Ian Endres/Pierce Nunley went 1-1 in pool play before upending Olathe West's Quinn Davidson/Cole Huber, 8-4, in the third-place match. The No. 2 doubles team of Adam Baruth/Adam Kowynia dropped their first-round match before rolling to victories of Olathe West and Atchison in consolation pool play.

Matt Minter and Connor FitzSimmons respectively placed fourth at No. 1 and 2 singles. Minter is one of the players with the most varsity experience for the Wildcats, while FitzSimmons is new to not only the top high school level but the game in general.

"It's really fun," FitzSimmons said.

After going 3-0 in his matches at Paola on Monday, FitzSimmons has started to gain some confidence as a freshman at the varsity level. FitzSimmons is also in his first year of playing tennis and is still finding out what his strengths are. The De Soto freshman has plenty of power behind his strokes, but is working on balancing it with control.

"I think I need to hit the ball a little less hard to it can go in in the edge," FitzSimmons said.

FitzSimmons topped Leavenworth's Daylan Williams, 8-5, in the first round before coming up short against Protzman. The final match of the day for FitzSimmons went to a tiebreaker, but Andy Peltzer — who attends Pleasant Ridge, but filled Leavenworth's No. 2 singles spot — was victorious, 8-7 (7-3).