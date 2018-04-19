Mill Valley track and field sweeps home meet; St. James boys 6th, girls 7th

The Mill Valley girls and boys track and field teams posted first-place finishes at the Jaguars' home meet on Tuesday.

The MV girls finished with a team score of 201 points. Gardner-Edgerton followed in second with 182.5 points. On the boys side, the Jaguars scored 157 points. The Trailblazers finished as the runners-up with 147 points.

Mill Valley's triple jumpers led the Jaguars. Mya Johnston won the girls triple jump with a mark of 34 feet, 0.5 inches. Erin Miller and Grace Hanson followed in second and third, respectively. Steven Colling was the boys long jump champion after a leap of 41 feet, 8 inches. Harry Ahrenholtz and Anthony Runk placed third and fourth, respectively.

Johnston was one of five event champions for the Mill Valley girls. Macy Thomas (high jump, clearance of 5 feet), Miller (300-meter hurdles, time of 50.53), Jenna Walker (3,200 meters, 12:31.05) and Molly Ricker (800 meters, 2:30.96) won their respective events.

Heather Winne was the runner-up in the 100-and 200-meter dashes. Destiny Cain (100 meters) and Khloe Knemschield (200 meters) followed in fifth in each event. Megan Haymaker (800 meters), Josie Taylor (3,200 meters), Miller (high jump) and McKenna Elliott (discus) added second-place finishes.

Miller garnered her fourth top-three finish after taking third in the 100-meter hurdles. Other third-place performances for the Jaguars came from Thomas in the long jump, Makayla King in the shot put, Lucy Holland in the 300-meter hurdles and the 4x400-meter relay team.

Keme Platt (fourth in the javelin), Abigail Phillips (fourth in the pole vault), Madison Reishus (fourth in the 1,600 meters), Lexi Claeys (fifth in the 800 meters), Lily Fleetwood (fifth in the pole vault), Johnston (fifth in the long jump) and Abby Berner (fifth in the shot put) rounded out the top-five finishers for Mill Valley.

The Jaguars had six events champions on the boys side between Colling in the triple jump; Ahrenholtz with a mark of 20 feet, 10 inches in the long jump; Ben Trauernicht with a throw of 143 feet, 4 inches in the discus; Christian Roth in the shot put with a throw of 51 feet, 7 inches; Jack Terry in the 3,200 meters with a time of 10:16.02 and the 4x100-meter relay team with a time of 44.57.

Ahrenholtz earned his third top-three finish after placing second in the high jump. Eli Midyett was the runner-up in the 110-meter hurdles.

Leif Campbell, Midyett and Wyatt Leonard swept third through fifth in the 300-meter hurdles, while Colling and Kevin Jackson led the Jaguars in the sprints after taking third and fourth, respectively, in the 100 meters.

Other top-three finishers for the Jaguars included: Thomas Babcock (third in the discus), Carter Lawson (third in the 400 meters), Michael Dittemore (fourth in the 200 meters), Karch Crawford (fifth in the 1,600 meters) and Runk (fifth in the high jump).

Feldman, Albright lead St. James

The St. James boys squad placed sixth in the team standings with 69 points. Only 3.5 points separated fourth and eighth place.

Kane Feldman and Jack Albright won their respective events for the Thunder. Albright cleared 6 feet, 2 inches in the high jump, while Feldman posted a best throw of 152 feet, 5 inches in the javelin.

Wyatt Grable (second in the discus) and Joe Boone (fourth in the shot put) rounded out the top-five finishers in the field events for St. James.

On the track, Albert Hotzel (800 meters), Craig Ollendick (1,600 meters) and the 4x400-meter relay team led the way with third-place finishes. The 4x100-meter relay team placed fourth and Zach Schieffer took fifth in the 110-meter hurdles.

The St. James girls finished with 36.5 points, which was good for seventh place. The Thunder were just 5.5 points out of fifth.

The distance runners highlighted the meet for the Thunder. Sarah LaPlante finished second in the 1,600 meters, and Megan Lee and Ali Yunger placed third and fourth, respectively, in the 800 meters.

The 4x400-meter relay team added a second-place finish, while Claire Kearney led the Thunder in the field events after tying for third in the high jump.

The Thunder and Jaguars also have several athletes competing in the Kansas Relays on Friday and Saturday at Rock Chalk Park.