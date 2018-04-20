Baseball roundup: DHS rolls in home tournament opener; SMNW, MV win first games of River City Festival

The De Soto baseball team used an 18-hit attack to coast past Sumner for a 9-0 victory on Thursday in the first round of the Between the Lines De Soto Spring Classic at 3&2 West.

Jack Barger, Cole Zade and Evan Werner paced the Wildcats with three hits apiece. Barger and Werner drove in two runs each.

Connor Strouse, Tony Slaughter, Austin Little and Darren Winans all collected two hits.

Jake Droegemeier shut down the Sabres for four innings — only allowing three hits and a walk while striking out one. John Kraus pitched a scoreless fifth before Lanz Heath came on for the final six outs.

The Wildcats (5-3) will take on Gardner Edgerton in the semifinals at 4 today at 3&2 West on Field 24. Ottawa has clinched its spot in other semifinal, which will be at 8 tonight. The Cyclones will play the winner of St. Thomas Aquinas and Odessa, who will clash in a first-round matchup at 4 today. The championship (Field 24) and third-place (Field 25) games are both scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Shawnee Mission Northwest 3, Warrensburg 2

Mark Adamiak hit a walk-off two-RBI single to send Shawnee Mission Northwest baseball to a 3-2 victory over Warrensburg on Thursday at Free State in the Cougars' first of three games in the River City Baseball Festival.

With the Cougars down to their final three outs and trailing 2-1, Connor Simons sparked the seventh inning rally with a one-out walk. Bhargav Marada moved Simons to single with a single to left before George Specht loaded the bases with a walk to set the stage for Adamiak.

Warrensburg got on the board first with a Kade Peterson RBI double in the third. The Cougars tied it in the bottom of the sixth after Nick Chomyak scored on a passed ball. Peterson put Warrensburg back in front with an RBI single in the top of the seventh before Adamiak's heroics in the home half of the frame.

Specht received a no decision despite limiting Warrensburg to one run on five hits. The SM Northwest senior struck out four and didn't allow a walk.

The Cougars (7-5) will play two more games today in the River City Baseball Festival against Belton and Sioux Falls Washington. Northwest will play Belton at 1:30 p.m. at Lawrence High and Sioux Falls Washington at 6 p.m. at KU's Hoglund Ballpark.

Mill Valley 4, Olathe East 1

Connor Nekola tossed six innings of one-run ball to guide Mill Valley to a 4-1 win over Olathe East in its first of two games in the River City Baseball Festival on Thursday at Lawrence High.

Nekola held the Hawks to one run on seven hits while striking out five and walking three. Brandon Rader pitched a scoreless seventh for the save.

Isaac Ammann went 4-for-4 with two runs scored to pace the Mill Valley offense. Cole Moore, Jack Correll and Johnathan Contreras each had two hits and an RBI.

The Hawks grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second, but the Jaguars answered with two in the top of the third. The score remained 2-1 until the Jaguars added single runs in the sixth and seventh.

The Jaguars (7-5) will play next against Raymore-Peculiar at 6 p.m. Saturday at Free State.

Lee's Summit West 10, St. James 7

St. James dropped the first of its two games in the River City Baseball Festival after falling to Lee's Summit West, 10-7, on Wednesday at Free State.

After the Titans struck first with two runs in the top of the first, the Thunder surged in front with four in the bottom of the third to take a short-lived 4-2 lead.

Garrett Gasaway tied it up with a two-run single before JJ Tylicki ripped an two-RBI double to cap the Thunder's rally.

Lee's Summit West grabbed the lead right back in the top of the fourth after scoring six runs on two singles, five bases on balls and a hit batter.

The Thunder cut the deficit to one with three runs in the home half of the fourth, which was highlighted by a two-RBI single from Charlie Miller. Gasaway got another RBI when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

The Titans scored insurance runs in the fifth and sixth, while the Thunder were unable to get a runner on base for the final three innings.

St. James (3-7) will play next against Shawnee Mission North at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at Hoglund Ballpark.

A full recap of the Thunder's setback against LS West that will also include coach Brian Bucklin's thoughts on St. James' 5-4 win over Aquinas on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium will be posted later on shawneedispatch.com.

Spring Hill 11, Maranatha 2

Maranatha was unable to cool off Spring Hill's bats in an 11-2 loss to the Broncos on Thursday.

Greyson Wiley's sacrifice fly gave Maranatha a 1-0 edge in the bottom of the first, but Spring Hill responded with eight unanswered runs — six of which came in the fourth inning. Jaydn Lingle drove in Maranatha's other run on a groundout in the sixth.

Nate Burdette led the Eagles with three hits from the leadoff spot. Nate Raydo and Drew Utech chipped in two hits each.

The Eagles (7-5) have a quick turnaround with a road tilt against Sherwood at 4:30 today.