De Soto wins Frontier League boys golf tournament

De Soto placed all six golfers in the top 15 to win the Frontier League tournament on Thursday at Prairie Highlands Golf Course.

De Soto won the tournament by 21 strokes to defend its league title.

Ethan Iddings led the way with a third-place round of 77. Ethan Thurlow and Levi Hansen followed in fourth and fifth, respectively, with rounds of 81.

Drew Honglso fired a round of 85 to take ninth. Denver Morris-Lovell and Brannon Bell finished 11th and 15th, respectively, with rounds of 88 and 90.

The Wildcats will play next at 1 p.m. Monday at Metcalf Ridge Golf Club.