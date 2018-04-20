Today's news
Girls soccer roundup: DHS falls to BV in OT; SMNW comes up short against SMW; SMN shut out by ONW
April 20, 2018
Alexa Rosetta scored with just under five minutes to play in regulation, but Blue Valley topped De Soto in overtime, 2-1, on Thursday.
Rosetta put in the back of the net after a rebound from a shot by Ashley Panagakis.
The Wildcats (6-1-1) will play host to Spring Hill at 6 p.m. Monday. De Soto edged the Broncos, 2-1, in overtime on April 9.
Shawnee Mission West 3, SM West 1
Shawnee Mission Northwest couldn't keep pace with SM West in the second half of a 3-1 loss to the Vikings.
Caroline Sanders scored on a free kick with 2:58 to go in the first half. Sanders' goal tied it up at 1-1 going into the break.
The Vikings retook the lead with 18:05 to play and added an insurance goal with four minutes to go.
The Cougars (4-4-1) will resume their game from April 13 against Mill Valley at 5 today. The Jaguars jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute after a goal from Emily Munyer before inclement weather suspended the match. The location of the game has been moved to SM North.
Olathe Northwest 6, SM North 0
Shawnee Mission North suffered a 6-0 loss to Olathe Northwest.
The Indians (2-8-1) will play host to SM East at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
