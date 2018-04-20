Today's news

Girls soccer roundup: DHS falls to BV in OT; SMNW comes up short against SMW; SMN shut out by ONW

By Chris Duderstadt

April 20, 2018

Alexa Rosetta scored with just under five minutes to play in regulation, but Blue Valley topped De Soto in overtime, 2-1, on Thursday.

Rosetta put in the back of the net after a rebound from a shot by Ashley Panagakis.

The Wildcats (6-1-1) will play host to Spring Hill at 6 p.m. Monday. De Soto edged the Broncos, 2-1, in overtime on April 9.

Shawnee Mission West 3, SM West 1

Shawnee Mission Northwest couldn't keep pace with SM West in the second half of a 3-1 loss to the Vikings.

Caroline Sanders scored on a free kick with 2:58 to go in the first half. Sanders' goal tied it up at 1-1 going into the break.

The Vikings retook the lead with 18:05 to play and added an insurance goal with four minutes to go.

The Cougars (4-4-1) will resume their game from April 13 against Mill Valley at 5 today. The Jaguars jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute after a goal from Emily Munyer before inclement weather suspended the match. The location of the game has been moved to SM North.

Olathe Northwest 6, SM North 0

Shawnee Mission North suffered a 6-0 loss to Olathe Northwest.

The Indians (2-8-1) will play host to SM East at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

