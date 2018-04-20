Shawnee area students awarded scholarships

At the 21st annual Shooting Stars Gala on March 25, the Arts Council of Johnson County awarded scholarships to several high school seniors.

The recognition program honors Johnson County high school students for achievement in nine categories of literary, performing and visual arts.

Nine $1,400 first-place scholarships and nine $700 second-place scholarships were awarded to the top-scoring students to recognize excellence in each category of art.

The teachers that nominated the first-place student in each category also received a $350 honorarium.

Shawnee area students were recognized at the event.

From Shawnee Mission Northwest High School, seniors Sophia Hollman and Matthew Robison were both awarded second place scholarships worth $700 each.

Hollman won in the winds and percussion category. Her teacher was Doug Talley.

Robison won in the voice classical category. His teacher was Cassie Banion.

Shawnee Mission North senior Madison Cole won a second-place scholarship worth $700. She won in the production and design category. Her teacher was Chris Palmer.

De Soto senior Micah Faulds won a first-place scholarship worth $1,400. He won in the literature category. His teacher was Phillip Hamilton.