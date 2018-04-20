Shawnee homes featured in ‘parade’

Several Shawnee homes will be featured on the Spring Parade of Homes tour.

The tour, which runs from April 28 to May 13, will feature 373 homes across the metropolitan area representing 125 builders.

Stand-out builders in Shawnee include Rodrock, Dreams & Design Building and J.S. Robinson.

Presented twice a year by the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City, the Kansas City Parade of Homes is the second largest in the United States.

It began in 1947.

All homes will be open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and admission is free.

Free parade guides will be available for pickup at the HBA (I-435 & Holmes) and at all parade homes during the dates of the event.

For more information about the tour, visit KCParadeofHomes.com.

Additionally, the HBA will partner with Harvesters during the 2018 Spring Parade of Homes.

The HBA will be accepting non-perishable food items at its headquarters at 103rd and I-435 as well as virtually through its website.