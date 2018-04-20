Shawnee student helps K-State team win first place

The Kansas State University Architectural Engineering Institute competition team was recently awarded first place in the construction category at the institute’s 2018 forum in Omaha, Neb.

Lucas Knehans, a senior from Shawnee, was a team member. He is studying construction science and management.

The group worked from September through February designing the electrical, mechanical and structural systems for the Omaha Children’s Hospital currently under construction.

The team collaborated to come up with an innovative and integrated design, while staying under the allotted construction budget and minimizing the project delivery schedule.