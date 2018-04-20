SM Northwest economic students defend school’s state title

For the second consecutive year, SM Northwest economic students secured a first-place finish in the Kansas Economics Challenge, Advanced Division.

Team member, Noah Gruman, was the top individual competitor in the Advanced Division.

As state champions, the SM Northwest team advances to a semi-final round, working toward an opportunity to qualify for national competition.

State finals were held at Emporia State University. At the state competition, students took one micro test, one macro test, and a team test on international trade and current events.

Team members also include, Jacob Wallace, Levi VanHoecke, Spence Modiri and Julianna Kantner.