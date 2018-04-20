Softball roundup: SMNW, SMN split doubleheaders; De Soto drops two to Piper

Shawnee Mission Northwest and SM North's softball teams posted 1-1 records on Thursday.

The Cougars upended the Indians, 11-1, before falling to Olathe East, 11-3. The Indians bounced back to defeat SM West, 13-2.

Megan Formwalt and Katie Gardiner threw three innings apiece against the Indians — each allowing two hits and a walk. Formwalt struck out four and Gardiner punched out three.

Emily Wells powered the SM Northwest offense with three hits and three RBIs. Emma Gude and Kaitlin Pauli also had three-hit games. Gude had an RBI and scored three runs. Pauli added two runs scored.

Arisbei Black put together a balanced hitting line with two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Sarah Milks rounded out the Cougars who drove in two runs or more.

Jennaka Bultman went 2-for-4 with an RBI. MaKenzie Cooper had a hit, an RBI and two runs scored. Destiny Lucas also scored twice.

Michelle Zehr scored on a bases-loaded walk to Julie Meza put the Indians on the board in the sixth.

Northwest trailed 5-2 after five innings before Olathe East scored four runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh.

Hannah Sullivan led the Cougars with two RBIs. Gude had two hits and an RBI, and Bultman added two base knocks.

Northwest (7-4) will play again on Tuesday. The Cougars will take on Olathe Northwest at 4:15 p.m and SM South at 6:15 p.m. at the Shawnee Mission Softball Complex.

In SM North's win over SM West, Anna Harrison allowed two runs on six hits and four walks and recorded one strikeout. Harrison also led the Indians with two hits and had an RBI, stolen base and two runs scored.

Hannah Redick and Adie Basey drove in three runs apiece, and Zehr had two RBIs. Redick scored three runs from the top of the order. Lily Cassmeyer, Jessica Romero and Leksi Macan joined Harrison in scoring two runs.

North (4-5) will play two more on Tuesday. The Indians will play Olathe South at 4:15 p.m. and Olathe North at 6:15 p.m. at the Shawnee Mission Softball Complex.

De Soto suffers sweep against Piper

De Soto dropped two games against Piper — losing Game 1, 15-0, and Game 2, 6-2.

Kelsey Beary and Avery Karlin each had a hit for the Wildcats in Game 1.

Josie Bedford and Payton Faddis paced the Wildcats with two hits apiece in the nightcap. Karlin and Lauryn Williams both had a hit and an RBI.

De Soto (0-10) will play next against Louisburg at 4:30/6 p.m. Tuesday at 3&2 West.