Earth Day 2018: A look at the do’s and don’ts of recycling

Did you know it takes up to 500 years for plastic items to decompose?

Also, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, Americans use 102.1 plastic bags annually.

Ever since Earth Day was introduced in 1970, millions of environmentally-aware people have sought to end plastic pollution and reduce other waste.

Last week, the Dispatch met up with representatives from Waste Management, which serves Shawnee and other parts of the Kansas City metro area, to discuss how residents can recycle more efficiently.

“Earth Day is a time when we can all kind of reflect as to what’s going on with the environment and how we can do things better,” said Paul Howe, the community relations manager for Waste Management. “Certainly recycling and reusing those products is one of the most critical things we can do.”

Waste Management, as a nationwide entity, collects more than 15 million tons of recyclable materials each year. That’s enough to fill up the Empire State Building more than 27 times.

On a breezy Tuesday afternoon, Waste Management recycling trucks picked up recycling all through the Estates at Fairway Hills neighborhood, while in a cul-de-sac, Waste Management representatives put together a table of “recycling don’ts” to give the Dispatch an idea of what isn’t acceptable.

After all, even though some items may seem like recycling no-brainers, they may actually be safety hazards or too contaminated.

“We believe for the most part, the population wants to do what’s right,” said Howe. “They just assume something may be able to be recycled, because it’s aluminum or metal or steel, but sometimes that isn’t the case. We want to help them out by giving them the education.”

Waste Management encourages the recycling of empty bottles, cans, paper and cardboard.

But here are some examples of what shouldn’t be put in recycling bins:

Gas containers (residue left in gas cans may cause fire or explosions)

Aerosol cans (compressed air is dangerous, Howe said; in the past, aerosol cans have blown up or caused fires at recycling facilities)

Propane tanks

Plastic bags, clothing, hoses (they tangle in recycling machinery)

Greasy pizza boxes (residue causes contamination)

Styrofoam

“We wish everything could be recycled,” Howe said. “There are a lot of products that can be reused, such as plastic bags, just not through the normal recycling streams. There are a lot of alternatives out there.”

For plastic bags, he suggests people return them to stores where they can be reused.

Waste Management emphasized it wants to encourage residents to recycle empty bottles, cans, paper and cardboard, but it is imperative to clean the food and liquids out of them first.

For more details on the do’s and don’ts of recycling, plus ideas on alternative reuses, he suggests people check out sites such as rorr.com, bridgingthegap.org or recyclespot.org.

For more information specifically in regards to Waste Management, visit wm.com.

“Let’s all just work to do what’s right and take care of our environment,” Howe said. “Let’s celebrate Earth Day together.”