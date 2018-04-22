Baseball roundup: DHS 3rd at home tourney; MCA tops Sherwood; SMNW, SMN, SJA play at River City Festival

The De Soto baseball team defeated Ottawa, 13-9, in the third-place game of the Between the Lines De Soto Spring Classic on Saturday.

The Wildcats scored five runs in the first and four in the second to jump out to a 9-2 lead after two innings. De Soto added a pair of runs in the fourth and fifth.

Jack Barger, Cole Zade and John Kraus highlighted a balanced offensive attack with three RBIs each. Barger and Kraus led the Wildcats with three hits apiece. Zade, Darren Winans and Conner Mackay had two-hit games. Winans drove in two runs and Mackay scored twice.

De Soto's lone loss of the tournament came in the semifinals when the Wildcats fell to Gardner Edgerton, 1-0, on Friday. Weston Madden tossed six innings of one-run ball. Madden only allowed four hits while striking out three and walking two.

Bryce Mohl, Anthony Slaughter, Barger and Winans collected two hits each. Corbin Schrack's RBI triple accounted for the games lone run in the top of the sixth for Gardner Edgerton.

The Wildcats (6-4) will play resume their Frontier League slate against Louisburg at 4:30/6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 3&2 West.

Maranatha upends Sherwood

Logan Gourley struck out eight on the mound over seven innings and drove in two runs to help his own cause in Maranatha's 5-2 win over Sherwood on Friday.

Gourley only allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and didn't allow a walk. Greyson Wiley and Gourley both went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Wiley also stole three bases.

The Eagles (8-5) will travel to Spring Hill at 4 p.m. Monday.

Area teams in action at River City Baseball Festival

The Shawnee Mission North, SM Northwest and St. James baseball teams were back on the field this weekend at the River City Baseball Festival in Lawrence.

Shawnee Mission North posted a 1-1 record at the River City Baseball after dropping an extra innings affair against Belton, 2-1, and blanking St. James, 4-0, on Saturday.

Jackson Bell gave the Indians a 1-0 lead in the first after driving in Adrian Garcia with a sacrifice fly, but the Indians weren't able to get the offense going after that. Bell and Alejandro Torres led the Indians with two hits each. Belton tied it up with a run in the third before winning it in the ninth.

Collin Ingram turned things around for the Indians in their second game on Saturday by throwing a complete game shutout against the Thunder. Ingram limited the Thunder to five hits while fanning six and walking one. Garcia notched two more hits and an RBI to lead the Indians against St. James. Ingram and Bell drove in a run apiece.

The Indians will play next against Olathe Northwest at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 3&2.

Jared Munk went 2-for-3 to lead St. James. Daniel Trehey only allowed one run on three hits on the mound for the Thunder. Trehey struck out seven and walked two.

The Thunder went 0-2 in their two games at the River City Baseball Festival. St. James suffered a 10-7 loss to Lee's Summit West on Wednesday.

St. James will try to bounce back against Rockhurst at 5 p.m. Monday at the Mid America Sports Complex.

Shawnee Mission Northwest finished the River City Baseball Festival with an 1-2 record after falling Belton, 8-6, and Washington (S.D.), 5-3, on Friday.

George Specht had two hits in each game to lead the Cougars. Specht went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored in the loss to Belton. Alex Rice went 1-for-4 with two RBIs. The Cougars scored four runs in the sixth, but their rally fell short.

In the setback against Washington, Specht went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Josh Mitchell went 1-for-4 while driving in two runs. Both teams scored three runs in the third, but Belton scored once in the first and added an insurance in the seventh to come out on top.

The Cougars (7-7) will return to Sunflower League play against Leavenworth at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at 3&2.

Mill Valley was scheduled to play its second game of the River City Baseball Festival on Saturday against Ray-Pec, but it was canceled due to a tragedy in the Ray-Pec community. The Jaguars defeated Olathe East on Thursday.

The Jaguars (7-5) will play host to St. Thomas Aquinas at 5 p.m. Tuesday.