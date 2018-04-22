Four people injured after shots fired inside crowded Shawnee bar

Shawnee Police said four people have non-life threatening injuries after shots were fired during an early-morning disturbance.

Police were called to La Terraza Bar and Grill, 10923 Shawnee Mission Parkway just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning on reports of an armed disturbance.

A witness told Operation 100 News the bar was "very busy" when two men started fighting inside the building.

"The security guys broke up the fight and one guy was told to leave," said the witness, who did not want to give his name.

The witness said the man left, but quickly returned with a gun and started shooting.

Sgt. Corey Wilburn confirmed one man was shot in the ankle and that the suspect was arrested in the parking lot of a neighboring business.

Wilburn said four people, including the suspect, were transported by ambulance to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives responded to the scene and interviewed numerous witnesses. A Johnson County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Investigator also responded to assist with collecting evidence.

The suspect, a 32-year-old Kansas City, Kan. man, was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 8 a.m. Sunday. He has not been formally charged.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

