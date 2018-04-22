Girls Soccer roundup: St. James wins Helias Showcase; Mill Valley tops SMNW

The St. James girls soccer team won all three of its matches this weekend to claim the Helias Showcase title in Jefferson City, Mo.

The Thunder picked up two wins over Helias — 1-0 on Friday and 4-1 on Saturday. St. James also shut out Waynesville, 7-0, on Saturday.

Three of the Thunder's four goals in Saturday's win over the Crusaders came on penalty kicks. Juli Schaefer recorded a hat trick in the Thunder's shut out of Waynesville.

St. James (4-6-1) will return to Eastern Kansas League action against Blue Valley North at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Shawnee Mission South.

Mill Valley 2, Shawnee Mission Northwest 1

Mill Valley notched a 2-1 win over Shawnee Mission Northwest on Friday in a match that started on April 13 before being suspended in the 21st minute due to inclement weather.

The Jaguars jumped out to a 1-0 lead prior to play being suspended after Emily Munyer scored in the 14th minute. Adriana Bobki tied it up for the Cougars in the 54th minute, but a Peyton Wagoner penalty kick sealed the Jaguars' victory.

Mill Valley won its third straight match to improve to 7-1. The Jaguars will play next at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Blue Valley Northwest.

The Cougars (4-5-1) will try to get back in the win column at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in a road tilt with Lawrence High.