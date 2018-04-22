Girls swimming roundup: SMN 1st, SMNW 2nd at Cougar Invite

The Shawnee Mission North girls swim and dive team won the Cougar Invite on Friday at SM Northwest.

The Indians finished with a team score of 251. Shawnee Mission Northwest took second with 216 points, while Turner followed in third with 24.

Joely Merriman led the Indians with first-place finishes in the 100-yard freestyle (55.81) and 100-yard backstroke (1:02.87) — both of which were state-qualifying times. Merriman was also on the Indians' 200-and 400-yard freestyle relay teams that swam to first place. The Arizona State signee was joined by Brooke Howard, Allie Kempfer and Erin Morgan on the 200 free relay that clocked in at 2:00.96. Kempfer, Greta Berg, Howard and Merriman finished with a time of 4:25.99 in the 400 free relay.

Berg (500-yard freestyle, 6:35.21) and Morgan (200-yard IM, 3:06.14) won their respective events. Cameron Lewis also qualified for state in the 1-meter dive with a third-place score of 202.60.

The Cougars' 200-yard medley relay team of Katelyn Dahl, Julie Johnson, Skylar Brogan and Bailey Cavin started off the meet with a winning time of 2:00.64

Individual event champions for the Cougars included Julia Carson in the 200-yard freestyle (time of 2:29.82), Cavin in the 50-yard freestyle (26.01), Celeste Gordon in the 1-meter dive (score of 202.60), Catie Wood in the 100-yard butterfly (1:08.39) and Thea Clark in the 100-yard backstroke (1:18.80).

The Indians will compete next at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Free State. The Cougars will return to the pool at 4 p.m. Thursday at SM West.