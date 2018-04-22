Today's news
Lacrosse roundup: Fiscella leads MV boys past BVN; SM girls upend Pembroke Hill, fall to St. Teresa’s
April 22, 2018
Jake Fiscella scored six goals to power the Mill Valley boys lacrosse team to a 13-7 win over Blue Valley North on Friday.
Jameson Clark and Kam Lovett scored three and two goals, respectively. Christian Thompson and Sammy Rebeck added a goal apiece.
The Jaguars (6-4) will travel to Rockhurst at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Shawnee Mission girls rolled to an 18-2 victory over Pembroke Hill on Wednesday before suffering a 16-9 loss to St. Teresa's on Thursday.
The Blues (2-5) will be back in action against St. James at 7:30 p.m. Monday at SM North.
