Police: Accidental discharge of gun injures man

Shawnee Police confirm one man was injured when he accidentally shot himself in the groin area early Sunday.

Police were called to an apartment in the Fox Run apartments, 10300 block of West 77th Street, just after 12:10 a.m.

Sergeant Corey Wilburn described the incident as an "accidental discharge."

Johnson County Med-Act transported the man to an area trauma center reporting he had shot his penis.

The man's injury was described as serious, but not immediately life-threatening.

Sgt. Wilburn said police are still investigating exactly what happened and where it happened. The man did not tell police much about the incident.

