Track and field roundup: Area athletes compete at KU Relays, SMSD meet, Bonner Springs Invitational

With select area athletes qualifying for the Kansas Relays on Friday and Saturday, several others had the chance to step up and compete at the varsity level at the Shawnee Mission district meet and Bonner Springs Invitational on Thursday.

Here's a rundown of all three meets. Kansas Relays stories for each school will be posted later on shawneedispatch.com.

Kansas Relays

St. James

St. James Academy's Katie Moore, Emma Gossman, Jilli Jones and Ashley Wurtenberger highlighted the Kansas Relays with a first-place finish in the Sunflower girls 4x400-meter relay on Saturday at Rock Chalk Park. The Thunder posted the second best time in prelims, but elected to compete in the Sunflower heat of all Kansas teams rather than the finals. St. James won in convincing fashion with a time of 4:03.69 — beating the field by 13 seconds.

The St. James girls garnered two second-place relay finishes as well between the 4x800-meter and distance medley relays. Hannah Robinson, Moore, Gossman and Murrow clocked in at 12:29.78 in the distance medley relay. Moore, Mary Goetz, Jones and Robinson finished at 9:42.95 in the 4x800 relay. Wurtenberger, Lexi Streeter, Gabbi Taylor and Gossman added an eighth place time of 51.94 in the Sunflower girls 4x100-meter relay.

Murrow also earned an individual medal after placing eighth in the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:10.09. Mary O'Connor followed in 30th after crossing the finish at 5:28.33.

The top performance from the St. James boys came from the distance medley team of Jack Moore, Jack Petz, Juan Ballestros and John Matulis, which placed eighth with a time of 10:59.38.

Moore competed individually in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters. The St. James junior finished 21st in the 1,600 (4:32.48) and 11th in the 3,200 (9:40.77). Matulis followed Matulis in the 1,600 with a time of (4:38.78), which was good for 31st.

The St. James boys had three other relay teams qualify for KU. Ballestros, Matulis, Moore and Matthew Schneider posted a time of 8:24.36 to finish 20th in the 4x800-meter relay. Will Sharpton, Hudson Manning, Zack Rodia and Jack Petz finished with a time of 45.06 to place 43rd in the 4x100-meter prelims. Alex Rickert, Schneider, Ballestros and Petz placed 49th in the 4x400-meter prelims with a time of 3:38.74.

Shawnee Mission Northwest

The road to recovery from a navicular stress fracture hasn't been easy for Shawnee Mission Northwest senior Molly Born, but she was happy to see all of the rehab she put in pay off with a second-place time of 10:45.70 in the 3,200 meters.

Born was one of three SM Northwest girls to compete at KU. Abigail Kelly-Salo claimed a fifth-place finish in the pole vault after clearing 11 feet, 5.75 inches. Sarah Petersen added a 23rd-place mark of 33 feet, 2.5 inches in the shot put.

Hayden Goodpaster led the SM Northwest boys after placing third in the 400 meters with a time of 49.33. Goodpaster was joined by Peyton Carder, Josh Sherfy and Julian Gutierrez on the Cougars' fourth-place 4x400-meter relay team, which finished with a time of 3:26.29.

The 4x400 was one of three Cougar relays to post a top-10 time. The Cougars' sprint medley team of BJ Harvey, Luc Winkelmolen, Carder and Spencer Kaleko placed sixth after clocking in at 3:41.08. Luke Sabus, Winkelmolen, Kaleko and Michael Scott took 10th in the distance medley relay with a time of 11:02.04. Scott also finished 27th in the 1,600 meters by posting a time of 4:35.16.

The Cougars also took the track for the 4x200 and 4x100-meter relays. Northwest's 4x200 team of Sherfy, Harvey, Gutierrez and Chanler Taylor placed 17th with a time of 1:33.95. The same four runners teamed up to place 42nd with a time of 45.01. Taylor added a 15th-place mark of 20 feet, 5.25 inches in the long jump.

Travis Morrison paced the Cougars in the field events after finishing sixth with a throw of 53 feet, 2.25 inches. Andrew Naumann and Seth Mosburg were scheduled to compete in the pole vault on Saturday, but it was canceled due to wet conditions.

De Soto

Just like the Cougars, the De Soto boys did plenty of damage in the relays. The Wildcats finished seventh in the 4x200 and sprint medley relays. Brayden Brummer, Exavier Jackson, Trevor Watts and Ethan Rodriguez clocked in at 1:31.71 in the 4x200. Watts, Rodriguez, Graham Hudelson and Sam Hubert finished with a time of 3:42.08 in the sprint medley.

De Soto just missed making finals in the 4x100 relay after taking 11th in prelims. Brummer, Jackson, Watts and Rodriguez finished sixth in the Sunflower 4x100 with a time of 44.70.

Hubert was back on the track for the 1,600 and 3,200 meters. The De Soto junior medaled in the 3,200 with an eighth-place time of 9:37.74 on Friday before finishing 14th in the 1,600 with a time of 4:29.46.

Rodriguez and Jackson placed 19th and 31st in the 100 prelims with respective times of 11.22 and 11.40. Martin Searcy clocked in at 15.83 to take 19th in the 110-meter hurdles.

Zach Titus represented the Wildcats in the field events with a 22nd-place throw of 47 feet, 5.25 inches in the shot put.

Gabby Collins set the tone for the Wildcats on Saturday when she finished seventh in the girls 2,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 7:52.11.

The throwing duo of Kelsey Heer and Emily Fuhr placed 21st and 23rd, respectively, in the shot put with throws of 103 feet, 6 inches and 101 feet.

The Wildcats' girls 4x100-meter team of Faith Burford, Linnea Searls, Lilyan Rodriguez and Hayley Moss finished 32nd with a time of 52.58 to conclude the KU Relays qualifiers for De Soto.

Mill Valley

Mill Valley's mid-distance runners racked up their fair share of medals at KU. Molly Haymaker, Evan Zars, Bella Hadden and Lydia McDaneld led the Jaguars with a second-place time of 4:16.82 in the Sunflower girls 4x400 relay.

The Jaguars also earned medals in the 4x800 relay after the team of Haymaker, Morgan Koca, Hadden and Britton Nelson finished eighth with a time of 9:57.56. Nelson, McDaneld, Hadden and Koca took 12th in the distance medley relay after clocking in at 13:23.91.

Delaney Kemp posted the top two individual marks for the Mill Valley girls with ninth-place finishes in the 800 and 1,600 meters. Kemp came in at 2:22.27 in the 800 and 5:10.50 in the 1,600. Haymaker added a 16th-place time of 2:25.36 in the 800.

Rounding out the competitors for the Mill Valley girls at KU were Adelle Warford and Evan Zars. Warford placed 21st in the javelin with a throw of 114 feet, 7 inches. Zars finished 27th with a time of 49.52 in the 300-meter hurdles.

Mitch Dervin and Trey Callahan paced the Mill Valley boys. Dervin finished fourth in the 800 meters with a time of 1:57.91, while Callahan took seventh in the shot put with a throw of 52 feet, 6.5 inches. Dervin joined Darius Hightower, Nico Gatapia and Matt Turner on the Jaguars' 4x800 relay team, which took 10th with a time of 8:16.33.

Mike Turner posted a time of 51.74 to place 19th in the 400-meter prelims, and Blake Eaton took 20th in the javelin with a throw of 144 feet, 9 inches to conclude the Jaguars who competed at KU.

Shawnee Mission North

Ike Diggs turned in the top performance for Shawnee Mission North after taking seventh in the boys 300-meter hurdles with a time of 40.38. Diggs added a 16th-place time of 15.75 in the 100-meter hurdles.

Between the boys and girls teams, the Indians had eight different relays entered at KU. The 4x800 relay placed ninth to lead the SM North boys. Asher Molina, Joseph Coddington, Logan Jiskra posted a time of 8:15.92. Molina also finished 34th in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:55.26.

The 4x800 was one of four relays that cracked the top 20 for the SM North boys. Jiskra, Coddington, Ben Tyrrell and Taylor claimed 15th place in the 4x1,600-meter relay with a time of 19:02.63. Coddington, Taylor, Jiskra and Molina finished 17th in the distance medley after clocking in at 11:16.92. The 4x100-meter team of Billy Conaway, Jayden Reed, Varenzo Henderson and Noah Laird placed 20th with a time of 44.10 in prelims. Diggs, Jacob Lucas, Taylor and Conaway added a 49th-place time of 3:37.31 in the 4x400-meter relay prelims.

All three of the SM North girls relay teams finished 15th or better. Cassie Raines, Caroline Colburn, Molly Ryan and Katie Kasunic clocked in at 13:14.38 in the distance medley relay, which was good for ninth place. Raines and Kasunic both in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters as well. Kasunic and Raines placed 14th and 18th, respectively, in the 3,200 with times of 11:23.67 and 11:39.42. Kasunic and Raines returned to the track Saturday to place 29th and 33rd in the 1,600 with respective times of 5:27.03 and 5:32.55.

Colburn, Ryan, Keagan Stiers and Cassie Davis placed 11th in the 4x1,600-meter relay after finishing with a time of 22:53.49. Kasunic, Raines, Ryan and Colburn added a 15th-place time of 10:08.88 in the 4x800-meter relay.

Kauilani Misipeka represented SM North in the field events — placing 26th in the shot put with a mark of 32 feet, 6.5 inches.

De Soto earns 2nd-place finishes at Bonner Springs

De Soto finished second in the girls and boys team standings at the Bonner Springs Invitational.

The Wildcats finished with 95 points on the girls side. Lincoln College Prep won the meet with 110.

Fuhr and Heer placed in the top four of the javelin, discus and shot put. Fuhr won the javelin with a throw of 100 feet, 8 inches and finished second in the discus (112 feet, 3 inches) and shot put (35 feet, 2 inches). Heer finished third in the discus with a throw of 110 feet, 3 inches and took fourth in the javelin (91 feet, 4 inches) and shot put (34 feet, 1.5 inches).

LaMyah Ricks led the Wildcats on the track with first-place finishes in the 400 and 800 meters. Ricks clocked in at 1:06.4 in the 400 and 2:40.6 in the 800. Justine Wheeler added a first-place time of 5:56.4 in the 1,600 meters, and the Wildcats' 4x800-meter relay team posted a winning time of 10:51.91.

The De Soto boys finished with 89.33 points to finish second to Ottawa (163).

The Wildcats had two event champions in Zach Titus (48 feet, 4 inches in the shot put) and Andre VanMeerhaeghe (10:35.08 in the 3,200 meters).

Connor Flynn racked up the points in the field events for the Wildcats by finishing second in the high jump with a mark of 5 feet, 10 inches and third in the triple jump (39 feet, 2 inches) and long jump (20 feet, 1.5 inches).

Chase Culver and Chase Krehbiel paced the Wildcats on the track with two top-three finishes each. Krehbiel placed third in the 110-and 300-meter hurdles with respective times of 19.05 and 47.37. Culver led a pack of three Wildcats that finished in the top four in the 400 meters. Culver (55.86), Samuel Hashagen (56.05) and Jake Rosen (56.69) respectively placed second through fourth. Culver added a third-place time of 2:13.97 in the 800 meters.

St. James finished fifth on both sides with the girls scoring 48 points and the boys racking up 38.

Hannah Wallin led the St. James girls after taking second in the long jump (16 feet, 1 inch) and third in the triple jump (32 feet, 10 inches). Maddie Russell finished second in the javelin with a throw of 99 feet to round out the top-three finishers in the field events for St. James.

Tallyn Rome was the runner-up in the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.87, and the 800 sprint medley team placed second after clocking in at 2:06.91.

Aidan Jones won the 400 meters with a time of 54.8 to lead the St. James boys. The Thunder had three third-place finishes between Mikie Tujague (11.95 in the 100), Will Sydzyik (5 feet, 10 inches in the high jump) and the 800 sprint medley (1:50.02).

The Maranatha boys finished seventh with 36 points. Jax Holland won the high jump with a clearance of 5 feet, 10 inches and Brock West was the runner-up in the 200 meters with a time of 24.63.

On the girls side, the Eagles placed ninth with 28 points. The 4x400-meter team finished second with a time of 4:47.44. Savannah Shiner placed third in the 3,200 meters and fourth in the 1,600 meters with respective times of 13:25.90 and 6:11.03.

SMNW, SMN compete at district meet

The SM Northwest girls finished second at the district meet on Thursday.

The Cougars scored 97 points to finish four tallies behind SM East for first place. North (54 points), South (51) and West (38) rounded out the team standings on the girls side.

The sprint crew paced the Cougars by sweeping the top three spots in the 100-and 200-meter dashes. Daizy Solir won the 100 with a time of 13.56 and finished second in the 200 at 28.55. Melissa Schmidt clocked in at 27.50 to win the 200. Tamira Lawrence finished second in the 100 and third in the 200 with respective times of 13.69 and 29.16. Samantha Anderson took third in the 100 after posting a time of 13.77.

Solir, Schmidt, Anderson and Terri McCullough to win the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 50.85.

The Cougar distance runners were led by Gracie Goodpaster and Riley Demo. Goodpaster posted a first-place time of 2:34.73 in the 800, while Demo won the 1,600 with a time of 5:40.77. Demo also finished second in the 3,200 after posting a time of 12:12.23.

In the field events, Rylee Garrett was the runner-up in the javelin with a throw of 102 feet, 1 inch and tied for second with teammate Sarah Wilcox after clearing 8 feet, 6 inches. Caymen Northup followed Garrett in the javelin with a third-place throw of 101 feet.

Three of SM North's event champions were on the track between Tiana Lee (1:08.44 in the 400), Abby Onnen (12:10.79 in the 3,200) and Destiny Moore (16.97 in the 100 hurdles). Lee and Moore were joined by Destinee Rogers and Zoriah Tyler on the Indians' 4x100-meter relay team, which placed third with a time of 54.81. Moore added a third-place finish in the 300 hurdles with a time of 52.32.

Danielle Scaduto led the Indians in the field events with a first-place throw of 114 feet, 7 inches in the javelin. Courtney Whitney finished second in the long jump with a mark of 14 feet, 5 inches, while Rogers took third in the discus with a throw of 78 feet, 5 inches.

The SM Northwest and SM North boys placed third and fifth, respectively with 73 points and 43 points. East won the meet with a team score of 97 to edge South by 3.5 points for first. West placed fourth wit 60.5 points.

Reid Stimach claimed two of the Cougars' three first-place performances. Stimach won the shot put with a throw of 47 feet, 5 inches and the discus with a mark of 151 feet, 8 inches. Mitchell Hufker and Calvin Howard rounded out the top three in the discus with respective throws of 131 feet, 2 inches and 125 feet, 9 inches.

Jamie Hall paced the Cougars in the jumps. Hall won the triple jump with a leap of 40 feet, 7 inches and placed second in the long jump with a mark of 19 feet, 6 inches. Rounding out the Cougars' top-three finishers in the field events was Jonathan Sommerfeld, who cleared 13 feet to place second in the pole vault.

Eli Hodson led SM Northwest on the track with top-three performances in the hurdles. Hodson clocked in at 16.9 to take second in the 110 hurdles and 44.78 to finish third in the 300 hurdles.

The 4x400 relay team placed second with a time of 3:43.37, and Corbin Washington added a third-place time of 11.76 in the 100 meters.

Kaleb Young posted a first-place time of 16.6 in the 110 hurdles to lead the SM North boys.

The Indians' 4x100-meter relay team of Bishop Price, Cynsear Dubois, Young and Tommy Faseru and 4x800-meter relay team of Eric Kyle, Sebastian Garcia, Austin O'Dwyer and Jacob Lucas finished second with respective times of 47.0 and 8:55.82.

Faseru finished second in the high jump with a clearance of 5 feet, 8 inches. Lucas (2:09.8 in the 800) and Cameron Heying (12 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault) added third-place finishes.