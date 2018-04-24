Baseball roundup: St. James comes up short against Rockhurst; MCA falls to Spring Hill

St. James senior Blake Ripp only allowed one hit over five innings, but the Thunder baseball team suffered a 1-0 loss to Rockhurst on Monday.

Rockhurst scored an unearned run in the first. Sam Tatum reached on an error with one out, moved to third on a Christian Franklin double and scored on a sacrifice fly from Andrew Fox.

Ripp struck out nine and only walked two. Max Charlton struck out two and walked two while only giving up one hit in the final two innings.

St. James mounted a threat in the seventh when Ripp reached on an error, Jared Munk walked and Charlie Miller was hit by a pitch to loaded the bases, but the Thunder came up empty. The Thunder had a runner reached third in the second, third and fourth innings.

Garrett Gasaway doubled for the Thunder to lead off the fourth.

The Thunder (3-9) will try to bounce back against Blue Valley North at 5 tonight at the Mid America Sports Complex.

Spring Hill 12, Maranatha 0

Maranatha couldn't get its offense going in a 12-0 loss to Spring Hill.

Jaydn Lingle and Logan Gourley both belted doubles to account for two of the Eagles' three hits.

Spring Hill's big inning came in an eight-run third.

The Eagles (8-6) will play Heritage Christian at 3:30 p.m. and Central at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in pool play of the Crossroads Conference tournament at the Independence Athletic Complex.