Born back on the track for Cougars at KU Relays; Goodpaster, Morrison, relay teams shine for SMNW boys

LAWRENCE — The time wasn't quite up to the high standards that Shawnee Mission Northwest senior Molly Born holds herself to, but it was hard for the Oklahoma State signee to be discouraged after running the 3,200 meters on Friday at the Kansas Relays at Rock Chalk Park.

Born — who is recovering from a navicular stress fracture that cost her the end of her junior track season and senior cross country campaign — posted a second-place time of 10:45.7 to finish second to Blue Springs South senior and Missouri signee Victoria Findley.

“I’m grateful to be here running at this point,” Born said. “It’s been a really rough winter — a lot of road blocks. But I’ve been cross-training a lot and running as much as I can. It’s been good.”

The SM Northwest senior is still easing her way back to full strength. The 3,200 meters on Friday was Born's first open race this season, and she is confident that her times will drop as she gets her competitive juices flowing again.

"I think just getting back out and racing is the best way to prepare yourself," Born said.

Also placing for the SM Northwest girls on Friday was senior Abigail Kelly-Salo, who finished fifth in the pole vault with a clearance of 11 feet, 5.75 inches.

"I got on the poles that I wanted to get on," Kelly-Salo said. "Unfortunately I got on to a little bit bigger pole that I needed to be on so I got stood up, but I think it went well with the conditions not being ideal and I'm happy with how I did."

Kelly-Salo didn't have a miss until she attempted 11 feet, 11.75 inches, but she wasn't able to clear it to advance to 12 feet, 5.5 inches with the top four vaulters.

"I think the biggest thing I'm working on is getting my shoulders on the back side of the pole so I can go straight up the pole instead of kicking out the bar," the University of Texas at Arlington signee said. "And then just not watching the bar is another thing."

Sarah Petersen rounded out the KU Relays qualifiers for the SM Northwest girls with a 23rd-place finish in the shot put. Petersen's best throw went 33 feet, 2.5 inches.

The Cougars were also represented in the boys shot put by Travis Morrison. The SM Northwest senior medaled with a sixth-place throw of 53 feet, 2.25 inches.

Northwest was scheduled to have three other athletes in the boys field events, but only one was able to compete. Chanler Taylor finished 15th in the long jump with a mark of 20 feet, 5.25 inches. Andrew Naumann and Seth Mosburg didn't compete in the boys pole vault because it got canceled due to wet conditions.

The SM Northwest boys did most of their damage on the track. Hayden Goodpaster had the top performance with a third-place time of 49.33 in the 400 meters. Goodpaster was disappointed by finishing ninth in prelims to take the last qualifying spot for finals, but was in much higher spirits after taking third.

"I felt really good. I actually thought I was going to be put in Lane 9. When I checked in, they gave me the No. 1 sticker," Goodpaster said. "I was kind of planned my race off 9, but when I got into 1 I just had to adapt and run the best race I could. I'm happy with that time. The rain is picking up; it's cold. I feel pretty good with that third place."

Goodpaster was far from the only SM Northwest sprinter to shine on Saturday. The Emporia State signee was joined by Peyton Carder, Josh Sherfy and Julian Gutierrez on the Cougars’ fourth-place 4x400-meter relay team, which finished with a time of 3:26.29.

The Cougars' sprint and distance medley relays also cracked the top 10. BJ Harvey, Luc Winkelmolen, Carder and Spencer Kaleko placed sixth in the sprint medley after clocking in at 3:41.08. Luke Sabus, Winkelmolen, Kaleko and Michael Scott took 10th in the distance medley relay with a time of 11:02.04.

"I'm really proud of our team. Our guys are competing really hard for what we have to work with," Goodpaster said. "We don't have the biggest team out here today, but we have a solid group of guys that have been working really hard. It's showing in our results. We've been putting up good times."

Scott also finished 27th in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:35.16.