Boys relay teams, Hubert, Collins collect top-10 marks for De Soto at KU Relays

LAWRENCE — After breaking the boys 4x100-meter relay school record on April 13 at the Free State Barrier Breakers meet, De Soto sprinters Brayden Brummer, Exavier Jackson, Trevor Watts and Ethan Rodriguez returned to Lawrence for the Kansas Relays last weekend with a great deal of confidence.

While the 4x100 didn't go as planned for the Wildcats, the De Soto sprinters still set the bar high for the rest of the season with their performances in the 4x200 and sprint medley relays. De Soto finished sixth in the Sunflower 4x100 against fellow Kansas schools with a time of 44.7, and took seventh in the 4x200 and sprint medley with respective times of 1:31.71 and 3:42.08.

"With this team, we don't know our limit yet," Brummer said. "We can go very far."

While Jackson, Watts and Rodriguez broke the 4x100 school record last year, Brummer returned to the De Soto track and field team for the first time since his freshman year to fill out the relay.

"These guys made it far last year and I came in this year kind of as the new piece to the season," Brummer said. "They've just been making me work hard every day at practice and it's a good place to be."

The Wildcats fell just short of making finals in the 4x100 after finishing 11th in prelims, and a choppy baton handoff prevented them from beating the five 6A teams that finished in front of them in the Sunflower heat.

Brummer, Jackson, Watts and Rodriguez also comprised the Wildcats' 4x200 team. With all four of the Wildcats all playing football and Watts and Rodriguez being cousins, the De Soto sprinters have a very close bond.

"We've been friends for a long time ever since coming into high school, so it's just fun to be out here with some of my best friends."

Watts and Rodriguez were joined by Graham Hudelson and Sam Hubert in the sprint medley relay. It was a busy weekend for Hubert as well, as he competed in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters. Hubert finished eighth in the 3,200 and 14th in the 1,600 with respective times of 9:37.74 and 4:29.46.

"I'm feeling great. I had a pretty strong winter of training and a pretty strong racing winter indoors," Hubert said. "I'm glad I can keep carrying that into outdoor. We'll see how it goes the rest of the season."

Hubert said the next goal in the 3,200 is breaking the 9:30 mark. The De Soto junior has progressed much faster than he thought he would in the 1,600.

"Early on in the season I was thinking, 'Beat 4:30 in the mile,' and I've already done that," Hubert said. "In that regard, probably about 4:25 is what I'm going for in the mile."

Rounding out the individual performances on the track for the De Soto boys were Rodriguez (19th in the 100, time of 11.22), Jackson 31st in the 100, 11:40), Martin Searcy (19th in the 110 hurdlers, 15.83). Zach Titus placed 22nd in the shot put with a throw of 47 feet, 5.25 to represent the Wildcats in the field events.

Gabby Collins was the top finisher for the De Soto girls after placing seventh in the 2,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 7:52.11.

"It was a lot of fun," Collins said. "It's like one of the events that I actually look forward to. Even though there's not a lot (of meets that have the steeplechase), I really look forward to running it."

Collins added, "I felt really good. My legs felt loose. It was overall really good. I PR'd by 18 seconds from my last time, too."

The De Soto girls 4x100 also qualified for the KU Relays. Faith Burford, Linnea Searls, Lilyan Rodriguez and Hayley Moss clocked in at 52.58 to finish 32nd.

The duo of Kelsey Heer and Emily Fuhr continued to lead the Wildcats in the field events after placing 21st and 23rd with respective throws of 103 feet, 6 inches and 101 feet.