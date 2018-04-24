Diggs, distance squad pace SM North at Kansas Relays

LAWRENCE — Shawnee Mission North senior Ike Diggs has treasured the opportunity to learn from one of the best hurdlers to come through SM North in Aaron Sawyer, and he's made the most of his coach's guidance.

Diggs achieved a personal-best for the third straight meet in the 300-meter hurdles when he clocked in with a seventh-place time of 40.38 at the Kansas Relays on Saturday at Rock Chalk Park.

"The thing that works best for me is keeping the same amount of steps between every single set of hurdles. For me, that's 15," Diggs said. "At the beginning of the season, I couldn't make it to the end of the race doing 15 on the last few because I was so tired. The workouts that Sawyer has had us do have helped with that a ton.

"Two days ago, he had me do three 300s with hurdles just as a practice and then like a 400 afterward. That kind of really hard practice has helped a ton to get those 15 steps the entire way. It's much more efficient."

The SM North senior was seeded third in his heat, but he liked his chance of winning it if he executed his game plan. Diggs found his rhythm right out of the blocks and kept on rolling.

"On the 300, my first four hurdles felt perfect. They've never felt that good before," Diggs said. "I hit them every single time perfectly — exactly like I wanted to. Sawyer noticed it from the stands. My mom noticed it from the stands. That race was awesome."

While Diggs was ecstatic about his performance in the 300 hurdles, he acknowledged that there is still some progress to be made in the 110 hurdles. Diggs posted a time of 15.76 in the 110 hurdles, which was good for 16th place.

"I'm still hoping that I can do some speed work because Sawyer says my hurdling form is fine. That's not the problem," Diggs said. "It's just the three steps in between the hurdles is the most important part of the race and that's what I need to work on. We're going to be grinding that out for the next week or so and hopefully I'll get my time down."

Diggs was joined by Jacob Lucas, Blake Taylor and Billy Conaway in the 4x400-meter relay, which placed 48th with a time of 3:37.31.

The 4x400 was one of five relays to take the track for the SM North boys. The Indians' 4x800 team of Asher Molina, Joseph Coddington, Logan Jiskra and Taylor took eighth with a time of 8:15.92. North was more than five seconds out of first place when Taylor got the baton, but he quickly made up most of the time in his first lap. Taylor stayed in the mix with Olathe North and Mill Valley before making kick to win the heat.

"We put him on anchor because we've seen him kick. He's had a couple of races where even if he doesn't have a good race or something, he still takes pride in his kick," said Coddington of Taylor. "He's just going to finish strong no matter what. He really came big for us today."

Taylor also anchored the North's 4x1,600 relay, which also included Jiskra, Coddington and Ben Tyrrell. The Indians finished 15th with a time of 19:02.63.

North's distance medley and 4x100 relay teams also had top-20 finishes. Coddington, Taylor, Jiskra and Molina clocked in with a time of 11:16.92 to place 17th in the distance medley. Conaway, Jayden Reed, Varenzo Henderson and Noah Laird placed 20th in the 4x100 with a time of 44.10. Molina added a time of 4:55.26 in the 1,600 meters to round things out for the SM North boys.

Katie Kasunic, Cassie Raines and the rest of the SM North distance crew led the way for the Indians on the girls side. Kasunic and Raines finished 14th and 18th in the 3,200 meters with respective times of 11:23.67 and 11:39.42.

"I was three seconds away from my PR. That was kind of exciting," Kasunic said. "I'm kind of getting back into the loop again. Overall it was pretty good. The competition was awesome to kind of have those girls to race with."

Kasunic and Raines were back on the track Saturday for the 1,600 meters — placing 29th and 33rd, respectively, with times of 5:27.03 and 5:32.55.

The SM North duo also helped the Indians to top-15 finishes in three different relays. Raines, Caroline Colburn, Molly Ryan and Kasunic placed ninth in the distance medley with a time of 13:14.38. Colburn and Ryan were joined by Keagan Stiers and Cassie Davis in the 4x1,600 relay, which placed 11th with a time of 22:53.49. Kasunic, Raines, Ryan and Colburn rounded out the relays with a 15th-place time of 10:08.88 in the 4x800.

"It's really awesome to have all of us kind of come together and now that we can all perform to the best of our ability and know that we're all going to try for each other," Kasunic said. "It's a good feeling."

In the field events, Kauilani Misipeka competed in the shot put for the Indians. Misipeka placed 26th with a throw of 32 feet, 6.5 inches.