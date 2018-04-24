Today's news
Girls soccer roundup: De Soto shuts out Spring Hill; Maranatha fall to Harmon
April 24, 2018
The De Soto girls soccer team bounced back from its first loss of the season to shut out Spring Hill, 4-0, on Monday.
Drayvhen Moore scored twice for the Wildcats, and Alexa Rosetta and Mackenzie Mohl added a goal apiece. Taylor Rogers notched the shutout.
The Wildcats (7-1-1) will travel to Lansing at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Harmon 1, Maranatha 0
Maranatha suffered a heartbreaking loss at the hands of Harmon when the Hawks scored the game-winning goal with 35 seconds left for a 1-0 win over the Eagles.
Maranatha (5-2-1) will play next against Northland Christian at 4:30 today at MCA.
