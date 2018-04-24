Mid-distance runners, Callahan pace Mill Valley at Kansas Relays

LAWRENCE — Personal-best performances were at a premium at the Kansas Relays at Rock Chalk Park due to windy conditions on Friday and cold, damp weathers on Saturday, but that didn't deter the mind-sets of Mill Valley's mid-distance runners.

One week after Mill Valley's top runners tested the waters against some of the other best runners in Kansas at the Pre-State Challenge in Wichita, the Jaguars were eager to go up against some of that same competition along with a few other top athletes in the region at Rock Chalk Park.

Senior Mitch Dervin set the tone with a fourth-place time of 1:57.91 in the boys 800 meters, which was momentarily the best mark in the state this year. While racing in the second-to-last year, Dervin set the tempo from wire to wire en route to earning a new PR.

"It was awesome. I ran at KU last year, but didn't get to run an open 800," Dervin said. "I was glad I got to this year. It was awesome, especially at a meet like this."

The only thing that would have made the personal-best feel even better for Dervin was if he had the chance to race in the same heat as Bishop Carroll senior Jason Irwin, who won the 800 with a time of 1:56.20. Dervin still got to go head-to-head against Maize South senior Bryce Merriman, who took seventh, and he's looking forward to potentially seeing both of them again at state.

"They're really giving me good competition and I'm just trying to get after it," Dervin said.

Dervin said that competing at the Pre-State Challenge was important for him to get a good feel of where he stacked up against the cream of the crop in Kansas. The PR on Saturday continued to enhance in confidence.

"I didn't know it was a thing until this year," said Dervin of the Pre-State Challenge. "Coach (Chris McAfee) decided to bring us up. My mile time wise was a little rough. I felt like I could have gotten out and really put up a challenge to the other runners in that race, but overall that was a really good opportunity — especially to get that feeling mid-season of what state will be like."

The Mill Valley senior also helped the Jaguars to 10th place in the 4x800-meter relay. Dervin, Darius Hightower, Nico Gatapia and Matthew Turner posted a time of 8:16.33. Mike Turner added a 19th-place time of 51.74 to round out the competitors on the track for the Mill Valley boys.

Trey Callahan and Blake Eaton represented the Jaguars in the field events on Saturday. Callahan finished seventh in the shot put with a mark of 52 feet, 6.5 inches, while Eaton placed 20th in the javelin with a throw of 144 feet, 9 inches.

Adelle Warford was the first Jaguar to compete at the meet in the girls javelin on Friday morning. As the lone field event qualifier of Mill Valley, Warford placed 21st with a throw of 114 feet, 7 inches.

The Mill Valley girls mid-distance runners joined Dervin in having a busy weekend. Junior Delaney Kemp turned in ninth-place finishes in the 800 and 1,600 meters with respective times of 2:22.27 and 5:10.5. Kemp won her heat in the 800 with the help of an aggressive race strategy. Rather than tuck in on the backstretch on the second lap to have someone else take the brunt of the wind, Kemp increased her lead and held it for the final 200.

"Last week in Wichita, I really liked how I got how I got, not out and away, but that I didn't stuck in a group," Kemp said. "So I wanted to do that again this week. It was kind of windy down the backstretch, so just to get out of the backstretch as strong as I could was kind of my goal."

Part of what has made the open 800 fun this year for Kemp is competing with Mill Valley sophomore Molly Haymaker, who finished 16th with a time of 2:25.36.

"It was really fun just to get out and race fast — especially with such good girls in my heat as well as heats behind me," Kemp said. "I was just excited to get out — especially since Molly get in the 800 this year, too."

Haymaker was heavily involved in the success of the Jaguars' relay teams. The Jaguars were the runners-up to St. James in the Sunflower girls 4x400-meter relay. Haymaker, Evan Zars, Bella Hadden and Lydia McDaneld posted a time of 4:16.82. Morgan Koca and Britton Nelson joined Haymaker and Hadden in posting a time of 9:57.56 in the 4x800-meter relay, which was good for eighth place. Nelson, McDaneld, Hadden and Morgan also added a 12th-place time of 13:23.91 in the distance medley relay.

With the Jaguars turning in several top-15 marks, Kemp made sure to thank McAfee and assistants Page Anderson and Drew Matthews for putting them in the position to be successful.

"I always say this and I will always say this — our coaching is so good," Kemp said. "I wouldn't want to run under anyone else than who I run under right now."

Zars rounded out the individual competitors for the Jaguars with a 27th-place time of 49.52 in the 300-meter hurdles.