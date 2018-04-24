Today's news
Shawnee Mission edges St. James girls lacrosse, 5-4
April 24, 2018
The Shawnee Mission girls lacrosse team outlasted St. James, 5-4, on Monday despite 11 saves from Thunder goalie Quincy Dolan.
Bridget May, Grace Wylie, Kelsey O'Dell and Liz Conley scored for St. James.
Shawnee Mission has won two of its last three to improve to 3-5. The Blues will play next at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lee's Summit North.
St. James fell to 1-6. The Thunder will go for their second win of the season over Lee's Summit at 7 tonight in a road tilt against the Tigers. St. James also went 1-2 in its Columbia play date on Saturday.
More like this story
- Girls lacrosse roundup: SJA honors seniors in setback against Aquinas; Shawnee Mission falls to Sion
- Lacrosse roundup: Mill Valley boys win back-to-back games; St. James girls notch first victory
- Lacrosse roundup: MV boys win in OT; SJA girls, Shawnee Mission boys fall
- Lacrosse roundup: MV boys, SJA girls fall
- Lacrosse roundup: Shawnee Mission girls win opener; MV boys edge LSW, fall to Pembroke Hill
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment