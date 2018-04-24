Shawnee Mission edges St. James girls lacrosse, 5-4

The Shawnee Mission girls lacrosse team outlasted St. James, 5-4, on Monday despite 11 saves from Thunder goalie Quincy Dolan.

Bridget May, Grace Wylie, Kelsey O'Dell and Liz Conley scored for St. James.

Shawnee Mission has won two of its last three to improve to 3-5. The Blues will play next at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lee's Summit North.

St. James fell to 1-6. The Thunder will go for their second win of the season over Lee's Summit at 7 tonight in a road tilt against the Tigers. St. James also went 1-2 in its Columbia play date on Saturday.