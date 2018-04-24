SMNW golfer Bultman wins Topeka West Invitational; DHS 2nd at Louisburg Invitational

Shawnee Mission Northwest golfer Joe Bultman fired a round of 1-over-par, 72 to win the Topeka West Invitational on Monday at Topeka Country Club.

Bultman carded birdies on No. 8 and 9 to finish the front nine at 2-under. The lone blemishes for Bultman came when he bogeyed the par-4 14th and tripled on the 17th, but he bounced back with a birdie on the 18th.

C.C. Ghilardi joined Bultman in the top 10 after finishing seventh with a round of 75 to help the Cougars to sixth place.

Ty Black (60th place, round of 89), Tyler Peterson (72nd, 90) and Ryan Gentry (97th, 101) rounded out the golfers for the Cougars.

Northwest will play next at 8 a.m. Friday at Carey Park Golf Course in Hutchinson.

De Soto places three in top five at Louisburg Invitational

De Soto finished second at the Louisburg Invitational on Monday at Metcalf Ridge Golf Course.

Drew Hongslo (fifth, 84), Levi Hansen (eighth, 86) and Ethan Iddings (10th, 90) all placed in the top 10.

The Wildcats finished 17 shots behind tournament champion Ottawa.

De Soto will compete next at 1 p.m. Thursday at Bellevue Country Club.