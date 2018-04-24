St. James wins Sunflower girls 4x4, takes 2nd in 4x8 and DMR at Kansas Relays

LAWRENCE — After winning a Class 5A state girls cross country title last fall, the success has carried over into track and field this spring for several St. James Academy runners.

St. James won the Sunflower girls 4x400-meter relay last weekend at the Kansas Relays at Rock Chalk Park, and added second-place finishes in the 4x800 and distance medley relays. Ashley Wurtenberger, Emma Gossman, Jilli Jones and Katie Moore led the Thunder with a first-place time of 4:03.69 in the Sunflower girls 4x400. The Thunder qualified for the championship heat after taking second in prelims, but elected to go up against all of the other Kansas schools in the Sunflower heat.

"It feels really good," Wurtenberger said. "We've been working really hard and so it's awesome just to kind of see the fruit of that."

St. James won the Sunflower girls 4x400 by 13 seconds over second-place Mill Valley. The only team that kept St. James garnering two more first-place times was Lee's Summit West, as the Titans won the 4x800 and distance medley.

"We barely got second and it was so good. That other team was amazing — Lee's Summit West," St. James senior Mary Goetz, who was on the Thunder's 4x800 team, said. I'm excited because I think none of us really ran our best I would say today because of the weather, so that was just kind of a little showcase of what we can do. We're really excited to throw it out there again at state."

Goetz was joined by Moore, Jones and Hannah Robinson in the 4x800 that finished with a time of 9:42.95. While the Thunder have put in the necessary training in order to post some of the top times in the Midwest, Goetz said a lot of the credit goes to the person who mapped out the workouts.

"Coach (Greg) Bomhoff has done a lot of research and he really knows how to utilize our cross country (training) and use it in our workouts at practice and stuff and also how to shift things," Goetz said.

Robinson, Moore, Gossman and Sarah Murrow posted a time of 12:29.78 in the distance medley relay.

"It's cool that we can all get to run our strengths — Emma in the 400, Sarah in the mile, Hannah in the 1200," said Moore, who ran the 800-meter leg. "It's cool that we can all just come together and form this relay."

With the 1,200 meters not being a traditional open race like the other legs of the DMR, Robinson had the biggest challenge of the Thunder's squad with figuring out a good pace.

"I thought I was going a little slow and then I crossed the line and it was like faster than I was supposed to be hitting, so it felt really good," Robinson said.

The Thunder's fourth and final relay consisted of Wurtenberger, Gabbi Taylor, Lexi Streeter and Gossman — who placed eighth in the Sunflower 4x100 with a time of 51.94.

Murrow and Mary O'Connor also competed in the 1,600 meters — placing 8th and 30th with respective times of 5:10.09 and 5:28.33.

The top performance from the St. James boys came from the distance medley team of Jack Moore, Jack Petz, Juan Ballesteros and John Matulis — which placed eighth with a time of 10:59.38.

Moore competed individually in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters. The St. James junior finished 21st in the 1,600 (4:32.48) and 11th in the 3,200 (9:40.77). Matulis followed Moore in the 1,600 with a time of 4:38.78, which was good for 31st.

The St. James boys had three other relay teams qualify for KU. Ballesteros, Matulis, Moore and Matthew Schneider posted a time of 8:24.36 to finish 20th in the 4x800-meter relay. Will Sharpton, Hudson Manning, Zack Rodina and Jack Petz finished with a time of 45.06 to place 43rd in the 4x100-meter prelims. Alex Rickert, Schneider, Ballesteros and Petz placed 49th in the 4x400-meter prelims with a time of 3:38.74.