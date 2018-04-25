Baseball roundup: DHS shuts out Louisburg in sweep; SMNW rallies past Leavenworth; MV stifles STA

The De Soto baseball team blanked Louisburg — 4-0 and 9-0 — in a sweep of a Frontier League doubleheader.

Conner Mackay struck out 13 and didn't allow a walk while throwing a two-hitter in Game 1. Bryce Mohl led De Soto offensively after going 2-for-2 with an RBI. Cole Zade, Dylan Nimrod and Darren Winans each had a hit and an RBI.

Mackay passed the baton to Tyler Barkemeyer in Game 2. Barkemeyer limited Louisburg to three hits and a walk while striking out seven in five innings. Jake Droegemeier and Cole Zade each tossed a scoreless inning to wrap up the shutout. Tony Slaughter went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored to lead DHS. Winans was 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.

De Soto (8-4) will play next against Blue Valley Southwest at 5 p.m. Monday at 3&2 West.

Shawnee Mission Northwest 3, Leavenworth 2

Alex Rice tied it up with an RBI single before Josh Mitchell's walk-off sacrifice fly secured a 3-2 win for Shawnee Mission Northwest against Leavenworth.

George Specht held Leavenworth to two unearned runs over six innings. Specht struck out eight while only allowing three hits and two walks. Jordan Linderer worked around two singles and struck out two to pitch a scoreless seventh.

The Cougars (8-7) will take on Olathe North at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Olathe District Activity Center.

Mill Valley 7, St. Thomas Aquinas 3

Nolan Sprague tossed six strong innings in the Mill Valley baseball team's 7-3 win over St. Thomas Aquinas.

Sprague allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits while striking out three and walking two. Quinton Hall pitched a scoreless seventh.

Cole Moore led the Jaguars with two RBIs, and Hall and Johnathan Contreras both drove in a run. Brayden Carr and Hall paced Mill Valley with two hits each.

The Jaguars (8-5) will play next at 5 p.m. Thursday at Blue Valley Southwest.

Blue Valley North 4, St. James 3, 8 innings

St. James fell to Blue Valley North, 4-3, in eight innings.

The Mustangs tied it with one run in the top of the seventh and took the lead in the top of the eighth.

Casey Worley held the Mustangs to two runs (one earned) on three hits, while striking out four and walking two.

Blake Ripp gave the Thunder a 2-1 lead with a two-run double in the third. Charlie Miller and Garrett Gasaway collected two hits apiece.

The Thunder (3-10) will play next at 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Mid America Sports Complex.

Olathe Northwest 9, Shawnee Mission North 4

Shawnee Mission North rallied for three runs in the seventh, but it was too little, too late for the Indians in a 9-4 loss to Olathe Northwest.

The Ravens led 1-0 before breaking the game open with five runs in the fifth and two in the sixth. The Indians got on the board with an Adrian Garcia RBI double in the bottom of the sixth, but the Ravens got the run right back in the top of the seventh. North scored its three runs in the third on a hit-by-pitch to Garcia, bases-loaded walk to Tanner Willmon and a fielder's choice.

The Indians (2-10) had their game against Lansing on Wednesday postponed due to inclement weather. North will play next against Olathe West at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Olathe District Activity Center.