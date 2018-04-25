De Soto wins Frontier League boys tennis tournament

As De Soto prepares to begin its tenure in the United Kansas Conference, the DHS tennis team added one more Frontier League title to its résumé on Tuesday to push the Wildcats' streak to six straight.

De Soto and Spring Hill met up in the finals of each bracket. The De Soto duos of Kyler Gish/Jared Carlton (No. 1 doubles) and Matt Minter/Connor Kmiecik (No. 2 doubles) posted 4-0 record to win their respective brackets.

Justin Cox also went 4-0 en route to a first-place finish at No. 2 singles. Tait Theel was the runner-up at No. 1 singles with a 3-1 record.