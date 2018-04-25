Mill Valley 4th, St. James 5th in EKL boys golf 2nd round

The Mill Valley and St. James Academy boys golf teams placed fourth and fifth, respectively, in the second round of the Eastern Kansas League boys golf tournament on Tuesday at Brookridge Golf and Fitness.

Nick Davie fired a round of 77 to lead Mill Valley with a 10th-place finish. Blake Aerni and Jack Matchette also finished in the top 20 — placing 16th and 20th with respective rounds of 79 and 80. Nick Mason (25th place, round of 82), Kyle Bonnstetter (38th, 88) and Tanner Moore (48th, 100) rounded out the golfers in action for the Jaguars.

Frankie Failoni led the Thunder with a 12th-place round of 78. James VanGilder (26th, 82), Grant Eaton (29th, 83) and Joe Duggan (31st, 84) all shot in the low 80s. Connor Cook and Jack Duggan placed 40th and 44th, respectively, with rounds of 89 and 96.

The Thunder and Jaguars will play next at 3 p.m. Monday at Lionsgate Golf Club.