SMNW girls soccer settles for 1-1 tie against Lawrence High

LAWRENCE — If high school girls soccer games only lasted 70 minutes, Shawnee Mission Northwest's squad wouldn't feel too bad about how the season has gone to this point.

The problem for the Cougars has been preventing their opponents from scoring in the final 10 minutes.

That was the case again for the Cougars in a 1-1 tie against Lawrence High on Tuesday. The Cougars were in control after taking a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute when Lizzie White sent a ball into the box on a free kick that was headed in by Brooke Haley.

The Cougars had their chances to add to the lead, and not capitalizing on them proved to be costly. Northwest challenged the Lawrence High back line with the speed of Haley and Adriana Bobki — who also got on the end of a free kick from White but just missed on finishing it. Bobki was close to scoring moments earlier as well, but the keeper was able to corral it before she flicked it in.

The opportunities for an equalizer for the Lions were limited, but they pulled level when Maria Duncan buried a free kick from 20 yards out with 6:33 remaining.

"Offensively, we really need to put some earlier chances away so that if we do give up a late goal, it's not going to hurt us. That's just something that we have to keep focusing on and working on our effort," White said. "It's staying focused for the entire 80 minutes and making sure we're working on both sides of the ball. The late goals are obviously frustrating."

While the Cougars felt that they should have won the game in regulation, Lauren Sanders was inches away from a golden goal three minutes into double overtime. Sanders blasted a shot from 35 yards out that had a big bend to it with the help of a strong wind, but Lawrence High junior varsity goalie Cimone Fuller — who stepped in for an injured Victoria Mosakowski — made a lunging tip save.

"We were working hard. This isn't really the first time that this has happened," Haley said. "I feel like it's happened in the last few games where the other team scores in the last few minutes. I feel like our record doesn't really show what team we are."

While Haley was disappointed that she wasn't able put another in the back of the net, the SM Northwest senior — who has been playing with a broken wrist — does have something to look forward this week along with the Cougars' next game against Olathe East.

"The doctor didn't want me playing, but I wanted to because it's senior year," Haley said. "I'm still playing and I get it (the cast) off on Thursday. I'm really excited."

The Cougars (4-5-2) will take on the Hawks at 7 p.m. Thursday at the College Boulevard Activity Center.

"We're really close to turning the corner," White said. "Things are going to start rolling our way if we stick with it."