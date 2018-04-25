SMSD celebrates recycling milestone, to be honored for efforts

A decade ago, a grassroots initiative at Briarwood Elementary School in Prairie Village saw young students changing their school’s culture to be more green.

Joining forces with waste management professionals, they looked at ways to reduce waste by encouraging the recycling of plastic bottles, metal, aluminum cans and milk cartons.

Little did they know, their hard work was the catalyst for a district-wide phenomenon.

As of earlier this month, every single school in the Shawnee Mission School District is now composting and recycling to reduce waste.

Now, the Shawnee Mission School District will be honored, along with other organizations, for its work to Rethink, Reinvest, Reduce, Reuse and Recycle at the R5 Certification Ceremony this week.

The event takes place at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Johnson County Administration Building, 111 S. Cherry Street in Olathe.

Two weeks ago, district officials and Johnson County Health and Environment department staff spent several days implementing the compost and recycling program at Trailridge Middle School, the final Shawnee Mission school to be initiated into it.

A helping hand Johnson County health and environment staff dedicated 1,200 hours to the Shawnee Mission School District waste reduction efforts, Brian Alferman, an environmental health specialist told the Dispatch.

They worked with custodians on how to introduce the program in the least disruptive way for students, plus they gathered suggestions from school administrators, teachers and other staff.

Signage was placed around the school and five minutes were added to each lunch period to allow students more time to think about their options.

The program features three bins: a blue barrel for recycling, green for compost and gray for landfill.

Student leaders were also identified to help their peers figure out the process.

“We involve as many students as we can because this is about making a difference for their future,” said Joan Leavens, the Shawnee Mission sustainability and community engagement coordinator.

Thanks to the program, in 2017 the district was able to collect 607,875 pounds of compost to be reused in the community, rather than go straight to a landfill.

“The more we divert food from the landfill and turn into a reliable commodity, the better,” Leavens said. “We are making a positive impact in the community and teaching students to influence their future.”

The district’s green success didn’t happen overnight, however.

Ever since Briarwood sparked the flame, it took 10 years to bring all the other Shawnee Mission schools on board.

In 2011, there were 11 schools in the program. In 2015, the compost and recycling program became part of the board of education’s strategic plan, with the goal of bringing all schools into the fold.

There are currently 45 schools in the district, plus the Center for Academic Achievement which holds the signature program classrooms and labs.

With Trailridge now in the program, the district is rejoiced to have finally met its goal.

Without the support of each school community, the county and many other individuals and organizations, the initiative could not have happened, emphasized Leavens.

“I could not be more proud or fortunate to work with this district and this community,” she said. “This (program) was a train running down the track and the momentum was there, it just needed some organization. Every school has embraced it, welcoming it in their building. The schools are excited about this program, which is wonderful.”

To be honored by the county this week is just the cherry on top, she told the Dispatch, adding “we are tremendously honored and very grateful.”