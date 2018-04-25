Soccer roundup: MCA shuts out Northland Christian; MV tops BVNW, falls to STA; SMNW ties Lawrence

Maranatha Christian Academy's girls soccer team rolled to a 10-0 win over Northland Christian on Tuesday.

Annika Pinter paced the Eagles with a hat trick. Debra Zuniga, Gina Favero and Elizabeth Goodman scored two goals apiece and Alyssa Buettner put on in the back of the net. Anita Eckhardt recorded the shutout.

The Eagles (6-2-1) will play next at 5 p.m. Thursday at Baldwin.

Mill Valley 4, Blue Valley Northwest 1; St. Thomas Aquinas 1, Mill Valley 0

Mill Valley has split its games so far this week after upending Blue Valley Northwest, 4-1, on Monday and falling to St. Thomas Aquinas, 1-0, on Tuesday.

Annie Hoog, Ella Shurley, Lanie Whitehill and Payge Bush scored for the Jaguars in their victory over the Huskies.

The Jaguars suffered their second loss of the season when Bella Bryson scored in the win for the Saints.

Mill Valley (9-2) will look to bounce back at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Blue Valley Southwest.

Shawnee Mission Northwest 1, Lawrence High 1

Shawnee Mission Northwest jumped out to an early lead after Brooke Haley headed in a Lizzie White corner kick in the fourth minute, but Lawrence High found a late equalizer to force the Cougars to settle for a 1-1 tie on Tuesday.

Maria Duncan pulled the Lions level when she scored on a free kick from 20 yards out with 6:33 remaining. The Cougars and Lions remained deadlocked at 1-1 for the remainder of regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods.

The Cougars (4-5-2) will try to get back into the win column at 7 p.m. Thursday against Olathe East at the College Boulevard Activities Complex.

Blue Valley North 3, St. James 0

St. James had its three-game losing streak snapped after a 3-0 loss to Blue Valley North on Tuesday.

The Thunder (4-7-1) will play next at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mill Valley.

Shawnee Mission East 9, SM North 1

Shawnee Mission North couldn't slow down SM East in a 9-1 loss to the Lancers on Tuesday.

The Indians (2-9-1) will hit the road to play Gardner Edgerton at 7 p.m. Thursday.