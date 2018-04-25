Softball roundup: SMNW, De Soto notch sweeps; Mill Valley splits doubleheader against Aquinas

The Shawnee Mission Northwest and De Soto softball teams won both of their games on Tuesday.

SMNW edges ONW, shuts out SMS

Shawnee Mission Northwest outlasted Olathe Northwest for a 10-9 victory before coasting past SM South, 15-0, behind a perfect game from Katie Gardiner.

The Ravens rallied for four runs in the top of the sixth to tie it at 9-9. The Cougars retook the lead when Megan Formwalt ripped an RBI double in the home half of the sixth. Formwalt then retired the Ravens in order in the top of the seventh to seal the victory.

Emily Wells and Kaitlin Pauli both with 3-for-4 to power the Cougars' 13-hit attack. Wells led the Cougars with three RBIs and scored once, while Pauli paced SM Northwest with three runs.

Sarah Milks and MaKenzie Cooper chipped in two hits apiece, and Formwalt had two RBIs.

The Cougars made quick work of the Raiders with Gardiner in the circle. Gardiner struck out five of the nine batters she faced.

Jennaka Bultman went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Emma Gude and Wells had two RBIs each, and Cooper came up with two base knocks.

Northwest (9-4) will play Olathe South at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Olathe District Activity Center.

De Soto takes two from Louisburg

De Soto won its first two games of the season after sweeping Louisburg, 6-5 and 13-4.

De Soto rallied from a 5-0 deficit to win Game 1 after Louisburg scored five runs in the third.

De Soto pushed three across the plate in the fourth after Kelsey Beary scored on a passed ball, Jordan Diehl hit a sacrifice fly and Josie Bedford ripped an RBI single. Carly Bodenhausen hit a two-run triple to tie it up in the seventh before Bedford won it with another RBI single.

Bodenhausen led DHS with three hits, and Bedford and Hope Lamb had two base knocks each. Jordan Diehl paced De Soto on the base paths with three steals.

Lamb limited Louisburg to five hits over 4.2 scoreless innings in relief.

The bats stayed hot for De Soto in Game 2. Bodenhausen set the tone from the leadoff spot again by going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored. Rachel Hopkins also went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Morgan Wickizer scored a team-high three runs, while Bedford and Avery Karlin collected two hits each.

De Soto kept the pressure on Louisburg with 18 stolen bases. Bedford led the way with five steals. Diehl, Karlin, Wickizer and Payton Faddis added two apiece.

Kelsey Beary only allowed one hit in 3.1 innings of relief.

De Soto (2-10) will try to keep rolling against Spring Hill at 4:30/6 p.m. Monday at 3&2 West

Mill Valley splits double-dip with Aquinas

Mill Valley lost the opener of its doubleheader against St. Thomas Aquinas, 7-5, before bouncing back to beat the Saints in the nightcap, 13-11.

The Jaguars out-hit the Saints, 15-7, in the Game 1, but eight errors came back to bite Mill Valley. Jess Garcia led the Jaguars with three hits. Peyton Moeder, Ava Bredwell, Paige Oliver, Abram and Totzke added two hits each.

In Game 2, the Saints and Jaguars were tied at 6-6 after both teams scored five runs in the first and one in the second. The Jaguars surged in front with another five-spot in the third — which was highlighted by a three-run double from Garcia.

Aquinas and Mill Valley both scored single runs in the fifth before the Saints pulled within one with four in the sixth. Mill Valley scored once in the home half of the sixth before shutting down the Saints in the seventh.

Payton Totzke and Grace Abram paced the Jaguars with three hits each. Abram, Lauren Florez and Lilly Blecha had three RBIs.

The Jaguars (7-3) will play next at 4:30/6:30 p.m. Thursday at Blue Valley Southwest.

SMN falls to Olathe South, Olathe North

Shawnee Mission North couldn't keep pace with Olathe South and Olathe North, as the Indians lost to the Falcons, 22-0, and Eagles, 13-0.

Michelle Zehr and Dallas Drakulich had one hit each against Olathe North.

Jessica Romero tallied two hits against Olathe South, and Alyssa Romary and Hannah Redick had one apiece.

The Indians (4-7) will square off against Olathe West at 4:15/6:15 p.m. Thursday at the College Boulevard Activity Center.

St. James drops two against BV North

St. James was swept by Blue Valley North, 17-2 and 11-0.

Kelsey Sutton 2-for-3 with a run scored to lead the Thunder in Game 1. Claire Branson had an RBI.

The Thunder were held to one hit in Game 2

St. James also suffered an 8-0 loss to Bishop Ward on Monday.

The Thunder (0-11) will play next at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Lawrence High.