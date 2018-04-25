Today's news
St. James girls lacrosse tops Lee’s Summit, 10-4
April 25, 2018
The St. James girls lacrosse team defeated Lee's Summit, 10-4, on Tuesday.
Grace Wiley led the Thunder with three goals, and Liz Conley and Kelsey O'Dell added two apiece. Tara Olinger, Alex Plumhoff and Ellie Steere also put one in the back of the net.
The Thunder (2-6) will travel to Pembroke Hill at 6 p.m. Thursday.
