City of Shawnee’s spring cleanup begins Saturday

It’s time for spring cleaning.

To help out with your clutter, the city of Shawnee is holding its annual Tidy Town event over the next three weekends.

The purpose of the event is to help residents get rid of at least some bulky items once a year without having to pay an extra fee, city staff told the Dispatch.

“If people have more than five items to set out on their curbs, we’ve expanded the days and hours of the drop-off site to try to accommodate them,” said Julie Breithaupt, Shawnee communications manager. “It will now be open a total of 12 days and any Shawnee resident can visit the drop-off site during any of those 12 days.

“We know there has been some frustration with Tidy Town in the past, so that’s why we’ve been taking extra steps to get the word out to our residents early and often. Our main goal is to help residents get rid of some clutter and be able to ease some stress of getting rid of those items.”

The Tidy Town schedule will be:

Saturday, April 28: Anyone living from Switzer west to I-435 & Shawnee Mission Parkway north to the northern City limits.

Saturday, May 5: Anyone living from Switzer west to I-435 & Shawnee Mission Parkway south to southern City limits

Saturday, May 12: Anyone living from I-435 west to western City limits

On your Tidy Town date, you may set out five items on the curb. The city requests you have those items on the curb by 7 a.m.

Acceptable items are furniture, mattresses, appliances, push lawn mowers with no fuel or oil and up to four rolls of carpet (must be securely tied and weigh less than 50 pounds).

Items not accepted are wood fencing or decking materials, construction material, glass panels larger than four feet, latex or oil-based paint, tires, automotive batteries (or engine oil or fuel tank), hazardous materials or waste, yard waste and compressed gas cylinders.

The drop-off site at the southwest corner of Johnson Drive and Renner Road will be open again this year.

Any Shawnee resident can use the drop-off site during any date when it is open.

Be prepared to show proof of residency and to unload your items yourself.

You must enter the line for the drop-off at 59th Terrace and Maurer. Be prepared for possible delays.

The drop-off site will be open from Friday until May 14 on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays.

On Fridays and Mondays, it will be open from 3-8 p.m.

On Saturdays, it will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On Sundays, it will be open from noon to 8 p.m.

Residents will be able to drop off one truck or trailer-load of the following: wood fencing and decking materials, concrete building material, rocks and soil, construction or demolition materials (such as drywall, roofing and lumber), rigid items four feet and longer and brush, but no grass clippings.

Items not accepted are tires, paint, hazardous materials or waste, compressed gas cylinders and batteries.

Also, the city requests you set out your regular trash on your scheduled trash day and not on your Tidy Town Day.

If you have questions, please call your hauler directly.

Waste Management: 913-631-3300

Republic (A-1/Superior): 913-279-6033

Town and Country/WCA: 816-380-5595

KC Disposal: 816-388-9739

For more information about Tidy Town, the drop-off site or to view maps that may help you, visit cityofshawnee.org.