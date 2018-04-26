SM Northwest students hold annual plant sale until May 6

The Shawnee Mission Northwest High School environmental education students have been busy again this year.

Its annual plant sale, held from now until May 6 features many varieties of tomatoes, peppers and herbs; annuals for shade and sun and perennials for all types of flower beds.

Many plants attract butterflies and hummingbirds and all plants are bee-friendly.

This year they used PitMoss (as seen on Shark Tank) in the soil.

By using this substrate instead of normal peat moss, no ecosystems were damaged from the extraction of peat and they are also helping reduce the amount of material thrown in landfills.

All proceeds made will be returned to the environmental education program at SM Northwest.

The plant sale will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays and 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

SM Northwest High School is located at 12701 W 67th Street.

The environmental education students have propagated, grown from seed, and planted every plant in the greenhouse.

When they are gone, they are gone.