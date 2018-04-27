Today's news
De Soto boys golf 2nd at Atchison Invitational
April 27, 2018
De Soto's boys golf team placed second at the Atchison Invitational on Thursday at Bellevue Country Club.
The Wildcats finished with a team score of 341 to edge Tonganoxie by three strokes for second place. Basehor-Linwood won the tournament by 25 strokes.
Drew Hongslo had the low round of 82 for the Wildcats. Levi Hansen rounded out the top 10 with a round of 84.
De Soto will play next at 1 p.m. Monday at Lake Quivira Country Club.
