De Soto boys golf 2nd at Atchison Invitational

De Soto's boys golf team placed second at the Atchison Invitational on Thursday at Bellevue Country Club.

The Wildcats finished with a team score of 341 to edge Tonganoxie by three strokes for second place. Basehor-Linwood won the tournament by 25 strokes.

Drew Hongslo had the low round of 82 for the Wildcats. Levi Hansen rounded out the top 10 with a round of 84.

De Soto will play next at 1 p.m. Monday at Lake Quivira Country Club.