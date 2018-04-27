Girls soccer roundup: Mohl scores twice, Rogers notches 30th career shutout in DHS’ 2-0 win over Lansing

De Soto goalie Taylor Rogers recorded her 30th career shutout in the Wildcats' 2-0 win over Lansing on Thursday.

Rogers holds the single-season and all-time De Soto records for shutouts.

Mackenzie Mohl scored both of the Wildcats' goals off of assists from Morgan Laplante and Maddy Mascareno.

Blue Valley Southwest 2, Mill Valley 1

Payge Bush netted an equalizer for Mill Valley with 18 minutes to go, but Macy Ruffalo answered with her second goal to send Blue Valley Southwest to a 2-1 victory over the Jaguars.

Bush and Ruffalo will be teammates next fall, as they'll try to help Central Missouri defend its NCAA Division II championship.

The Jaguars (9-3) will play host to St. James at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Baldwin 2, Maranatha 1

Maranatha suffered a 2-1 loss to Baldwin.

Elizabeth Goodman scored for the Eagles.

The Eagles (6-3-1) will have a quick turnaround, as they'll take on Basehor-Linwood at 4:30 today at MCA.

Gardner Edgerton 3, SM North 1

Shawnee Mission North came up short in a 3-1 loss to Gardner Edgerton.

The Indians (2-10-1) will go up against Olathe East at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex.

Olathe East 4, Shawnee Mission Northwest 0

Shawnee Mission Northwest fell to Olathe East, 4-0.

The Cougars will try to get back on track against Leavenworth at 7 p.m. Monday at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex.