Lacrosse roundup: St. James girls push past Pembroke Hill

The St. James Academy girls lacrosse team outlasted Pembroke Hill for an 11-10 victory on Thursday.

Claire Mauer and Ellie Steere scored four goals apiece to pace the Thunder. Liz Conley scored twice, and Grace Wiley put one in the back of the cage

Quincy Dolan made 13 saves.

The Thunder (3-6) will play next against Blue Valley at 7:30 p.m. Monday at BV Northwest.

Lee's Summit North 14, Shawnee Mission girls 12; Park 16, SM girls 12

The Shawnee Mission girls scored double-digit goals in back-to-back games, but fell to Lee's Summit North, 14-12, on Wednesday and to Park, 16-12, on Thursday.

The Blues (3-7) will try to bounce back against Lee's Summit West at 7:30 p.m. Monday at SM North.

Rockhurst 10, Mill Valley boys 7

Mill Valley's boys squad suffered a 10-7 loss to Rockhurst on Thursday.

Jake Fiscella and Jameson Clark scored two goals apiece. Seth Hobson, Ethan Mantel and Christian Thompson added one goal each.

The Jaguars (6-5) will play host to Blue Valley West at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

St. Thomas Aquinas 17, Shawnee Mission boys 8

The Shawnee Mission boys couldn't keep pace with St. Thomas Aquinas in a 17-8 loss to the Saints on Wednesday.

The Patriots (0-11) will take on Pembroke Hill at 7:30 p.m. Monday at SM South.