Baseball roundup: MCA advances to Van Horn tournament title game; SMN shuts out OW; SJA tops Miege

Maranatha Christian Academy's baseball team advanced to today's Van Horn tournament championship game with wins on Friday over Heritage Christian and Central.

The Eagles (10-6) defeated Heritage, 8-1, and Central, 14-0, and will face Van Horn at 2 p.m. at Roper Stadium in the title game.

Logan Gourley limited Heritage to one run on two hits over seven innings. Gourley punched out seven without allowing a walk.

Drew Utech, Nate Raydo and Jaden Snyder drove in two runs apiece in the win over Heritage. Synder and Nate Burdette led the Eagles with three hits each. Brett Perry added two hits and two runs scored.

The Eagles broke the game open against Central with 11 runs in the fourth. Raydo and Gourley powered the MCA offense with four RBIs apiece. Raydo went 3-for-4 with two stolen bases and three runs scored. Gourley had two hits, a walk and a run scored. Greyson Wiley went 4-for-4 with an RBI, three steals and three runs scored from the top of the lineup.

Shawnee Mission North 12, Olathe West 0

Nathan Marsh tossed a two-hit shutout to lead Shawnee Mission North to a 12-0 win over Olathe West on Thursday.

Marsh struck out seven and only walked one.

Collin Ingram powered the SM North offense by going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Max Getzlow also drove in two runs. Lucas Wilson went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.

The Indians (3-10) will play next at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Gardner Edgerton.

St. James 11, Bishop Miege 4

St. James had its best offensive showing of the season in an 11-4 win over Bishop Miege on Friday.

Hunter Cashero and Jared Munk highlighted the Thunder's 14-hit attack with three base knocks apiece. Cashero went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Munk reached base all four times after going 3-for-3 with an RBI, walk and two runs scored.

JJ Tylicki had a team-high three RBIs for the Thunder. Tylicki and Munk both had triples. Blake Ripp, Tylicki and Casey Worley collected two hits each, while Garrett Gasaway and Max Charlton drove in two runs apiece.

The Thunder (4-10) will try to keep rolling against Mill Valley at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Mid America Sports Complex.

Shawnee Mission Northwest 7, Olathe North 2; Blue Valley Northwest 3, SMNW 2, 8 innings

Shawnee Mission Northwest topped Olathe North, 7-2, on Thursday before falling to Blue Valley Northwest, 3-2, in eight innings on Friday.

Mark Adamiak and Evan Higgins combined to throw a one-hitter in the Cougars' win over Olathe North.

Adamiak only allowed two runs on one hit while striking out nine and walking one. The Eagles scored their runs on a sacrifice fly and wild pitch. Higgins faced the minimum to get the last five outs.

Jacob Ramirez, George Specht and Josh Mitchell drove in two runs apiece. Ramirez paced the Cougars with two hits.

The Cougars faced a 2-0 deficit after the top of the first against Blue Valley Northwest before tying it up with two runs in the sixth. Mitchell scored on a fielder's choice and Austin Bell picked up an RBI with a bases-loaded walk. Ramirez and Mitchell collected two hits each.

The Huskies reclaimed the lead with a run in the top of the eighth.

Josh Flack struck out 10 and only walked two over seven innings for the Cougars. Flack limited the Huskies to two runs on five hits.

The Cougars (9-8) will try to bounce back at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lawrence High.

Blue Valley Southwest 11, Mill Valley 1

Will Morris opened the game for Mill Valley with a leadoff triple before scoring on a sacrifice fly from Quinton Hall, but it was all Blue Valley Southwest after that in an 11-1 win for the Timberwolves.

Blue Valley Southwest scored four runs in the third and sixth innings to pull away from the Jaguars.

Morris went 2-for-3 to pace Mill Valley.

The Jaguars (8-6) will play next against St. James at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Mid America Sports Complex.