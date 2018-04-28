SMNW golfer Bultman finishes 3rd at Hutchinson Invitational

Shawnee Mission Northwest's Joe Bultman carded a round of 70 to place third at the Hutchinson Invitational on Friday at Carey Park Golf Course.

The Cougars finished 15th in the team standings with a score of 329. Salina-Sacred Heart placed three in the top four — including champion Grant Herrenbuck, who fired a round of 68 — to win the tournament by 11 strokes over Blue Valley North.

C.C. Ghilardi (21st place, round of 74), Nick Stewart (112th, 91) and Tyler Peterson (129th, 94) rounded out the golfers who competed for the Cougars.

Northwest will play next at 1 p.m. Monday at Lake Quivira Country Club.