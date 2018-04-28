Today's news
SMNW golfer Bultman finishes 3rd at Hutchinson Invitational
April 28, 2018
Shawnee Mission Northwest's Joe Bultman carded a round of 70 to place third at the Hutchinson Invitational on Friday at Carey Park Golf Course.
The Cougars finished 15th in the team standings with a score of 329. Salina-Sacred Heart placed three in the top four — including champion Grant Herrenbuck, who fired a round of 68 — to win the tournament by 11 strokes over Blue Valley North.
C.C. Ghilardi (21st place, round of 74), Nick Stewart (112th, 91) and Tyler Peterson (129th, 94) rounded out the golfers who competed for the Cougars.
Northwest will play next at 1 p.m. Monday at Lake Quivira Country Club.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment