Today's news
Zuniga powers Maranatha girls soccer past Basehor-Linwood, 6-1
April 28, 2018
Debra Zuniga scored four goals to lead the Maranatha Christian Academy's girls soccer team to a 6-1 win over Basehor-Linwood on Friday.
Gina Favero and Sydney Sneider added a goal apiece.
The Eagles (7-3-1) will play next against Kansas City Christian at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Olathe District Activity Center.
More like this story
- Soccer roundup: Maranatha handles Harmon; St. James falls to Aquinas
- Soccer roundup: Mill Valley shuts out Miege, 2-0
- Girls soccer roundup: De Soto, Maranatha recorded shutouts; Mill Valley tops Topeka Seaman
- Soccer roundup: SMNW, MV, MCA pick up victories
- Maranatha girls soccer beats Basehor-Linwood
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment