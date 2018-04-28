Today's news

Zuniga powers Maranatha girls soccer past Basehor-Linwood, 6-1

By Chris Duderstadt

April 28, 2018

Debra Zuniga scored four goals to lead the Maranatha Christian Academy's girls soccer team to a 6-1 win over Basehor-Linwood on Friday.

Gina Favero and Sydney Sneider added a goal apiece.

The Eagles (7-3-1) will play next against Kansas City Christian at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Olathe District Activity Center.

