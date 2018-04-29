Archive for Sunday, April 29, 2018
De Soto boys tennis wins home invitational
April 29, 2018
After winning the Frontier League tournament on Tuesday, the De Soto boys tennis team finished atop the team standings again at its home invitational on Saturday.
Kyler Gish and Jared Carlton led the Wildcats with a second-place finish in doubles. Matt Minter and Connor Kmiecik added a fifth-place finish in doubles.
Tait Theel and Justin Cox finished third and fourth, respectively, in singles.
The Wildcats will compete next at 10 a.m. Friday at the Class 5A regional tournament in Pittsburg.
