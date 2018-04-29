Maranatha baseball wins Van Horn tournament

Michael Goodwin hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Maranatha Christian Academy baseball team to a 7-6 victory over Van Horn on Saturday in the Van Horn tournament championship game.

The Eagles trailed, 6-5, going into the seventh. Brock West scored on an error to tie it for one of his three runs.

Maranatha owned a 5-0 lead before Van Horn rallied for six runs in the top of the seventh.

Goodwin went 3-for-4 with an RBI and run scored to lead the Eagles. Nate Burdette added two hits and two RBIs, and Jaydn Lingle had a hit, RBI and run scored.

The Eagles (9-6) will play Christ Prep at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Mid America Sports Complex.