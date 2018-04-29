Mill Valley student awarded scholarships

Alexandra Flipse, a 2018 Mill Valley High School graduate, recently received a $3,500 Presidential Award of Distinction and also a $900 Academic Opportunity Award in political science from Fort Hays State University for the 2018-19 school year.

Flipse, daughter of Dave and Carla Flipse, of Shawnee, plans to major in political science.

The Shawnee teenager was one of dozens of high school seniors from across the state of Kansas recognized at a recent Student Recognition Program in Hays for the scholarships.