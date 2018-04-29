Softball roundup: Mill Valley, SMNW split doubleheaders

In a rematch from last year's Class 5A state softball semifinals, Mill Valley and Blue Valley Southwest split Thursday's doubleheader.

Blue Valley Southwest won Game 1, 3-1, while Mill Valley came out on top in Game 2, 9-7.

Peyton Moeder and Lauren Florez led the Jaguars in Game 1 with two hits each. Paige Oliver hit an RBI single in the fourth.

In Game 2, the Jaguars and Timberwolves were tied at 7-7 through four innings before Mill Valley took the lead for good with two runs in the fifth.

Ava Bredwell hit a solo shot to highlight a balanced offensive attack for Mill Valley. Seven different Jaguars had multi-hit games in the nightcap. Moeder and Bredwell led the way with three hits apiece, while Oliver, Florez, Lilly Blecha, Jess Garcia and Payton Totzke added two base knocks each. Bredwell, Moeder and Garcia all tallied two RBIs. Moeder scored four runs out of the leadoff spot.

The Jaguars (8-4) will play next at 4/6 p.m. Tuesday at the Mid America West Sports Complex.

SMNW tops Lansing, falls to STA in twin bill; Cougars drop league game to Olathe South

Shawnee Mission Northwest played its final two games of the Sunflower League Softball Festival on Saturday against Lansing and St. Thomas Aquinas after they were postponed due to inclement weather on April 14.

Jennaka Bultman threw a complete game shutout in the Cougars' 1-0 win over Lansing. Bultman struck out five and walked none while only allowing five hits. Kaitlin Pauli scored on an error in the sixth inning for the game's lone run.

One run wasn't enough for the Cougars against the Saints, though, as they fell to Aquinas, 4-1. Pauli went 2-for-3 with an RBI to pace the Cougars.

In the Cougars' Sunflower League game against Olathe South on Thursday, Northwest couldn't keep pace with the Falcons in an 11-3 loss.

Sarah Milks and Emily Wells each drove in a run for the Cougars.

The Cougars (10-6) will play next against Olathe West at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Shawnee Mission Softball Complex.

SMN stumbles against Olathe West

Shawnee Mission North grabbed an early lead, but fell short in a 9-6 loss to Olathe West on Thursday.

The Indians scored two runs in the first and second innings to take a 4-0 lead, but the Owls scored nine unanswered runs to seize control.

Hannah Redick, Dallas Drakulich, Rilee Morrow and Adie Basey collected two hits apiece. Redick, Morrow and Jessica Romero each had an RBI.

North (4-8) will play next at 4:15 p.m. Thursday against Leavenworth at the Shawnee Mission Softball Complex.