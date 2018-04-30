Track and field roundup: DHS boys 1st, girls 2nd at home meet; SMNW boys 3rd in Topeka

The De Soto boys track and field team won its home invitational on Friday, while the DHS girls finished second.

The DHS boys won two relays and had four individual event champions. Brayden Brummer, Exavier Jackson, Trevor Watts and Ethan Rodriguez won the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 42.93. The Wildcats 4x800-meter team of Graham Hudelson, Andre VanMeerhaeghe, Chase Culver and Sam Hubert posted a first-place time of 8:27.89.

Rodriguez (100 meters — time of 11.24), Hudelson (400 — 51.71), Hubert (1,600 — 4:40.58) and VanMeerhaeghe (3,200 — 10:21.95) all won their respective events.

Jackson collected two of the Wildcats' seven second-place performances after clocking in at 11.44 in the 100 meters and posting a mark of 21 feet, 2 inches in the long jump. De Soto also received runner-up marks from Rodriguez (200 — 22.71), Hubert (800 — 2:03.08), Martin Searcy (110 hurdles — 15.39), Connor Flynn (triple jump — 41 feet) and Zach Titus (shot put — 52 feet, 6 inches). Flynn added third-place finishes in the high jump with a clearance of 5 feet, 10 inches and the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 6 inches.

The Wildcats won the meet with a team score of 149.5 points. Piper was a distant second with 108.

The throwers tandem of Emily Fuhr and Kelsey Heer set the tone for the DHS girls. Fuhr won the shot put with a throw of 36 feet, 0.5 inches, while Heer heaved the discus 122 feet, 5.5 inches to garner gold. Heer and Fuhr were also joined by Haley Cuba and Lina Bayer on the Wildcats' first-place throwers relay, which posted a time of 1:00.59. Fuhr followed Heer in second in the discus with a mark of 119 feet, and finished third in the javelin with a throw of 109 feet, 8 inches.

Linnea Searls racked up the points for the Wildcats on the track and in the field. Searls placed second in the long jump with a mark of 16 feet, 3.25 inches and was the runner-up in the 100 with a time of 13.27. The De Soto junior added a fourth-place finish in the 200 with a time of 27.44.

Justine Wheeler finished second in the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:43.43. Wheeler teamed up with Gabby Collins, Mackenzie Leisten and LaMyah Ricks for a second-place time of 10:11.5 in the 4x800-meter relay. Collins and Ricks earned respective third-place finishes in the 400 and the 800 with times of 1:03.7 and 2:32.16.

The Wildcats' 4x100-meter relay team of Searls, Lily Rodriguez, Faith Burford and Makenna Julian placed fourth with a time of 51.97.

De Soto finished with 119 points to come up just six tallies shy of Baldwin for first.

Maranatha finished 11th in the team standings on both sides.

Phoebe Hines led the Eagles with a second-place time of 27.23 in the girls 200 meters. Grace Wojcik placed fourth in the girls 300 hurdles with a time of 50.25.

Mitchell Peacher paced the MCA boys after clocking in at 53.25 to take fifth in the 400.

Goodpaster breaks SMNW boys 400 school record

Shawnee Mission Northwest senior Hayden Goodpaster broke the Cougars' school record in the 400-meter dash with a first-place time of 48.3 on Friday at the Bob Camien/Claudia Welch Invitational at Topeka Seaman.

Goodpaster added a second-place finish in the 200 meters with a time of 22.10 to help the Cougars to third place in the team standings with 78 points. Bishop Carroll won the meet with 143 points.

Zhanarden Vil won the boys triple jump with a mark of 43 feet, 3 inches for one of his three top-three finishes. Vil placed second in the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 3.75 inches and third in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.68.

Travis Morrison (shot put — 53 feet, 2.25 inches) and Jonathan Sommefeld (pole vault — 14 feet) chipped in third-place finishes.

Molly Born led the SM Northwest girls with a victory in the 800 meters. Born posted a time of 2:19.91.

The SM Northwest girls finished 12th with 20 points. Junction City and Lawrence High tied for first with 90.

Combos of Kemp/Zars, Dervin/Callahan lead Mill Valley at Gardner Edgerton Trailblazer Invitational

Delaney Kemp won the girls 800 and 1,600 meters, and Evan Zars collected four personal-bests to lead Mill Valley at the Gardner Edgerton Trailblazer Invitational.

Kemp clocked in with respective times of 2:22.69 and 5:14.3. Zars won with 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.28, and added fourth-place finishes in the discus (108 feet, 8 inches) and high jump (5 feet, 2 inches). The St. Louis basketball signee also helped the Jaguars' 4x400-meter relay team to fourth place.

Molly Haymaker was right behind Kemp in the 800 to finish second with a time of 2:23.32. Morgan Kocka was the runner-up in the 3,200 meters with a time of 11:40.63, and the Jaguars' 4x800-meter relay team also claimed a second-place finish.

Macy Thomas (high jump — 5 feet, 2 inches) and Makayla King (shot put — 34 feet, 7 inches) finished third in their respective events.

The best event for the Mill Valley boys was the 3,200 meters, as the Jaguars placed three runners in the top four. Mitch Dervin won it with a time of 9:41.2. Jack Terry and Matt Turner finished third and fourth with respective times of 10:00.95 and 10:09.25.

The Jaguars also finished third in the 4x800-meter relay.

Trey Callahan paced the Jaguars in the field events. Callahan won the discus with a throw of 154 feet, 9 inches and took second in the shot put with a mark of 51 feet, 2 inches. Ben Trauernicht added a third-place finish in the discus with a throw of 146 feet, 7 inches.

St. James posts five first-place marks at Aquinas Invitational

The St. James girls had multiple top-three finishers in the 400, 800 and 1,600 meters on Friday at the Aquinas Invitational.

The Thunder swept the top three spots in the 800 between Katie Moore (2:17.47), Jilli Jones (2:20.83) and Hannah Robinson (2:24.04). Emma Gossman and Ashley Wurtenberger went down to the wire in the 400 — finishing first and second with respective times of 1:01.70 and 1:01.71. Sarah Murrow and Hannah Robinson placed second and third, respectively, in the 1,600 with times of 5:06.67 and 5:16.31.

St. James finished third in the 4x100 and 4x800 relays with respective times of 51.15 and 10:12.75. Mary Goetz (high jump — 5 feet, 2 inches) and Page Mindedahl (javelin — 104 feet, 6 inches) led the Thunder in the field events with their respective third-place finishes.

On the boys side, Thomas Stark and Jack Moore went on to be event champions. Stark and Kane Feldman finished first and second in the javelin with respective throws 171 feet, 11 inches and 163 feet, 2 inches. Moore won the 1,600 with a time of 4:28.95.

John Matulis and Charlie Wallace clocked in with respective times of 9:44.27 and 9:49.45 in the 3,200 meters to take second and third place. Hudson Manning added a third-place time of 42.81 in the 300 hurdles.

Colburn, two SMN relay teams run to first place at Darwin Rold Invitational

Shawnee Mission North's distance runners accounted for three first-place finishes at the Darwin Rold Invitational in Lee's Summit.

The duo of Caroline Colburn and Keagan Stiers swept the top two spots of the girls 3,200 meters. Colburn clocked in at 12:09.79 to win it, and Stiers followed in second with a time of 12:16.94.

The Indians' also won the girls distance medley and boys 4x800-meter relays with respective times of 13:13.83 and 8:24.19. North also finished second in the boys DMR with a time of 11:02.53.

Logan Jiskra and Cassie Raines both claimed third-place finished in the 1,600 meters with respective times of 4:36.03 and 5:29.62.

Christianna Kasunic and Danielle Scaduto paced the Indians by taking third place in the field events. Kasunic cleared 8 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault, while Scaduto throw in the discus sailed 125 feet, 2 feet.

Kauilani Misipeka (girls shot put — throw of 35 feet, 3.25 inches), Varenzo Henderson (boys triple jump — leap of 40 feet, 0.5 inches) and the girls sprint medley team (time of 4:39.37) earned fourth-place finishes.

All six area schools will compete at the Shawnee Mission North Relays at 3 p.m. Friday.